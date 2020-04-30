The Gates of Slumber Drummer Bob Fouts Dies at 45

Drummer Bob Fouts, who was a member of the The Gates of Slumber and Chrome Waves, among others, has passed away at the age of 45.

Best known for his work in modern day doom bringers The Gates of Slumber, "Iron" Bob Fouts enjoyed two stints in the group, first from 2005 through 2010 and again from 2012-2013. During his time with the band, he contributed to two full length records — 2008's Conqueror and 2009's Hymns of Blood and Thunder, as well as various EPs and split releases.

Most recently, Fouts was a member of post-black metal outfit Chrome Waves. He exited the lineup last year and was featured on their debut album, A Grief Observed, and had played on their 2012 self-titled EP.

For The Gates of Slumber visionary Karl Simon, this is the third member of his group he's lost as bassist Jason McCash died at 37 in 2014 and drummer J. Clyde Paradis passed away at 46 in 2016.

Commenting on this most recent loss, Simon said, "RIP Bob. I don’t have the words really. He'd seemed like he was on the way back. I hope he's at peace."

A GoFundMe crowdfunding page has been launched to help Fouts' family cover funeral expenses. A statement on the page reads, "Bob was a father, son, grandfather, friend, mentor, and badass musician. We are raising money to cover costs of arrangements and funeral fees. His passing was unexpected and we the family are wanting to make sure to give Bob the send off that he deserves. He’s touched many lives all over the globe and had some of the most supportive friends and family all over the world. Any and all help and support is very much appreciated."

Our condolences to the Fouts family and all of Bob's friends and bandmates.