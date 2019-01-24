Half of My Chemical Romance Reunite for New Cover Song

Gerard Way ended 2018 with a few new songs and he starts off the new year by covering an '80s classic, tying it to the trailer for the Netflix adaptation of his The Umbrella Academy comic. Way's rendition of "Hazy Shade of Winter" turns up in the trailer, with the former My Chemical Romance singer getting an assist from his ex-bandmate Ray Toro.

The live action series will premiere on Netflix on Feb. 15, and the trailer just surfaced online. Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton and Mary J. Blige are among those who have been cast in the adaptation. The film centers on a unique family who reunite after hearing of the death of the billionaire who bred them to save the world. The reunion of the estranged family comes just as the threat of a global apocalypse arrives, forcing them to work together once again. Check out the trailer which includes "Hazy Shade of Winter" below.

As can be heard, the Way cover is more faithful to the Bangles' 1987 version that was featured in the film Less Than Zero. That version was itself a cover of the song initially popularized by Simon and Garfunkel that appeared on their 1968 album Bookends.

For those interested, you can hear the full version of the track below. It's also available to stream via the platform of your choosing right here.