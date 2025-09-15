My Chemical Romance's tour across North America, celebrating The Black Parade with an elaborate production, has apparently come to an end with yet another twist to the story that played out each night.

Here is a look at what happened during the final stop on the "Long Live": The Black Parade North American Tour in Tampa and what My Chemical Romance fans can expect to happen next with the band.

What Happened During The Tampa My Chemical Romance Show?

If this is your first time hearing about My Chemical Romance's latest tour, there really isn't enough space here to explain the lore behind what happened on stage during each stop on the tour. Just know there was an entire storyline that slightly changed each night.

READ MORE: Everything That's Happened During My Chemical Romance's 'Long Live': The Black Parade Tour

The Sept. 13 show in Tampa may have brought the story to a close, or maybe it left it open to be continued in the future. It's likely up for interpretation.

My Chemical Romance Mock Executes Themselves

Each stop of the tour has featured a mock execution of hooded individuals. But the scene played out somewhat differently in Tampa when those executed were dressed exactly like the members of My Chemical Romance's alter ego, The Black Parade.

There was no acknowledgment as to why the band was essentially executing itself following a fan vote. But it is important to note that fans were only allowed to vote "yea" or "yea" according to their voting choices this night, meaning the band had no choice.

New Jersey Postcard Falls From Book

Later in the show, MCR lead singer Gerard Way came across a New Jersey postcard while in character. The postcard served as a reminder of where Way is from in real life while also potentially leading to his character realizing that he has been trapped in an evil time loop.

If anything, Way seemed both perplexed and distressed as he was starting to figure out what was happening to the band in the storyline.

Gerard Way Comes Back To Life

And now the grand finale.

The band's performance of The Black Parade ended each night with Way being stabbed in the storyline before mock-dying onstage. The scene changed in a major way in Tampa.

Instead of Way instantly meeting his fate, he stood up from the stage and started chasing the clown/clerk character that had stabbed him. The two ran around as the knife continued to strike Way.

The show ended with the clown/clerk character detonating his vest of explosives while Way hugged him.

What Happens Next For My Chemical Romance

My Chemical Romance are scheduled to headline Day 2 of the Shaky Knees Music Festival in Atlanta on Sept. 20. The show is not being billed as part of the "Long Live": The Black Parade North American Tour.

After that, the band is taking a long break before starting a tour of South America in Bogota, Colombia on Jan. 22, 2006. The shows in South America didn't carry "The Black Parade" branding when they were announced.

A pair of shows on Feb. 13 and 14 in Mexico City, however, were promoted with "The Black Parade" tour graphic when tickets went on sale. The same was done for shows in London on July 10 and 11.

Additionally, there have also been signs of a potential U.S. tour in 2026. Way ended Saturday's show by telling the Tampa crowd, "See you next year."

New Music From My Chemical Romance Members

My Chemical Romance fans have floated several theories in recent weeks that have led some to believe the band will deliver its fifth studio album before the end of the year.

READ MORE: Why My Chemical Romance Fans Think A New Album Is Coming

While details about what fans often refer to as "MCR5" have yet to be confirmed, we do know that Way has been working on a project outside of the band along with members of The Interrupters.

An Instagram post last week revealed that Way provided bass and vocals for a new song called "I Wanna Know Your Name" from a group called The Mock-Ups.

While that project seems like a lock, a separate potential musical endeavor featuring members of My Chemical Romance is making the rounds following a Rolling Stone interview with members of The Used.

During the interview, The Used vocalist Bert McCracken said there was a split EP coming with half of My Chemical Romance.

"We've joined forces via a supergroup," McCracken said.

There has yet to be confirmation from the MCR camp regarding a potential EP with members of The Used.

