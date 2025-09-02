My Chemical Romance fans believe they have figured out when the band will finally release new music.

Much of the speculation is tied to what some believe are clues dropped onstage during the band's current "Long Live": The Black Parade North American Tour.

New My Chemical Romance Music Theory

The key evidence behind the new My Chemical Romance music theory is a prop being used onstage during the tour.

An elaborate story plays out onstage as the band works its way through 2006's The Black Parade. Most of what fans see is the same every show, except for a few hidden changes each night.

One portion of the show has each member of My Chemical Romance punching their time cards using a faux time clock as they show up for their shift as the fictional band, The Black Parade. A close-up photo of the time clock from the Aug. 29 tour stop at Soldier Field in Chicago revealed the clock is set to 12:12.

Fans on the My Chemical Romance subreddit are speculating this could potentially be the date when the band drops new music, Dec. 12.

It also happens to fall on a Friday this year, which is the day when new music is typically released.

Another Theory Has New My Chemical Romance Music Landing in October

The time clock theory is the second time this tour that fans have speculated that My Chemical Romance are hiding clues to new music onstage.

At one point during the performance, lead singer Gerard Way takes a swig from a large flask that has lettering on its exterior. The text is written in Keposhka, a fictitious font and language created specifically for the tour.

Determined MCR fans claim to have decoded the message to say:

MCR

G. Way

101386

It is not Way's birthdate, as he was born in 1977. The theory instead is that the 1986 calendar matches day-for-day with the 2025 calendar with Oct. 13 falling on a Monday in both years.

This has led to speculation that new music could come that day. A full album is less likely with the date landing on a Monday.

My Chemical Romance Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed

Given the show's expansive story and slight differences at each tour stop, there has been a lot for MCR fans to monitor during the current tour.

Plus, there is an entire second set where the band plays songs from other albums.

We have been tracking all of the Easter eggs and changes in each show since the start of the tour. Check out our running list and also learn more about the fictional world of Draag that is featured during The Black Parade set.

"Long Live": The Black Parade North American Tour is next scheduled for Fenway Park in Boston on Sept. 7.

