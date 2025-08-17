TikTok User Claims My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way Is a ‘Reptilian’ Demon

There are many things you could call My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way, such as “an iconic singer,” "a generation-defining songwriter” and “a talented comic book artist.” According to one TikTok user, he’s also a “reptilian” demon who revealed his true nature during a recent show.

What the TikTok User Said

Last week, TikTok user @zaylousforjesus – whose content obviously focuses on religion – posted a 90-second video (which you can view below) that supposedly confirms the singer’s transformation. In it, he claims that Way “morph[ed] into a demon mid-performance at his concert a couple days ago. If you didn’t see it, trigger warning, and if you’re easily scared, click off the video right now.”

Although @zaylousforjesus doesn’t specify a date or location for the performance in question, he’s likely referring to My Chemical Romance’s August 9 appearance at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

He continues:

This is what he looked like [shows image of Way on a jumbotron]. Yes, this is that same man complete[ly] morphing into a demon – a reptilian – if you will. This is what he morphed into and we see this a lot with these celebrities [and] these musicians on stage. They will somehow trigger a – alter ego? And then they will morph. Now, here’s the video for context [plays a snipped of the video]. But it was twice! I don’t know if ya’ll saw [that] initially, he morphed, he went back to himself and then he morphed again at the end of that little clip. And we see these things happen so often. I’m not very family with My Chemical Romance. I don’t know any songs by him. What I do know is I believe he makes, like, heavy metal music and that rock star type of stuff. We know that demons heavily influence that kind of music – all music – but for sure that kind of music. So, if you are listening to this and you – you know, you should probably stay away from things like this because when people start to morph into demons, that means that they are being inspired by demons, if not an actual demon.

The first comment on his post reads, “MCR being accused of being demons. We are so fucking back,” and most of the ones that follow are similarly sarcastic. For instance, a handful of replies clarify that Way is a vampire, not a demon, and several people conclude (based on @zaylousforjesus’ older content) that he is not being satirical here.

Two days later, Instagram user commonrevolt reacted to @zaylousforjesus’ post, stating:

So in today’s edition of “Things That Make No Sense to Me,” My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way is being seen as a “demon.” According to this religious guy on TikTok [show snippet of zaylousforjesus’ video]. For some reason, he’s convinced that Gerard transformed into a demon, or a “reptilian,” if you will. Briefly during the band’s recent performance of the song “Helena,” which is a song that he wrote as a tribute to his grandmother. . . . I genuinely can’t tell if this guy is rage-baiting but based on the rest of his content, it seems like he’s serious. The clip this creator is references features the jumbotron close-up of Gerard performing the song and this video just feels like an elaborate comedy bit. Like, something you’d see on 'South Park,' and of course, the comments in the video did not disappoint [shows screenshots of replies mocking @zaylorforjesus’ assertions]. This comes off the heels of uninformed MCR casual fans trying to offload their tickets to the band’s tour after learning of their elaborate stage production with political undertones on their highly successful new stadium tour. . . . Go touch some grass, please.

Over the past few days, several other social media users have made humorous posts about the situation (which you can view below).

Back in January of 2015, Way tweeted: “imagine if I was really into the devil and worshipped satan legitimately and I wonder what your guys vibe on me would be.”

Well, now we know how at least one person would feel about it.

So, what do you think of this whole situation? Also, are we the only ones who think the image in question resembles the cover of Celtic Frost's masterful final album, Monotheist? Let us know!

Other Supposed Links Between MCR and Satan/Evil

As alluded to in commonrevolt’s video, and as reported by Loudwire on July 15, MCR recently received pushback from fans for including ‘‘weird demonic’ stunts and ‘theatrical propaganda’” during the opening (July 11) show of their international Long Live The Black Parade tour (which took place in Seattle).

Loudwire explained:

Between “Welcome to the Black Parade” and “I Don’t Love You,” frontman Gerard Way led the audience in an “experiment” and “a practice of democracy.” The band trotted out four “candidates” with sacks over their heads and held an “election,” beckoning audience members to hold up a sign that said either “YEA” or “NAY.” Apparently, the majority of the audience voted “NAY,” as the four candidates were “shot” execution-style and removed from the B-stage on which they stood. “Thank you so very much for participating in democracy,” Way said with a wry smile before the band continued playing. Unsurprisingly, MCR’s mock execution stunt has divided viewers — and some casual observers seem to have missed the band’s longtime penchant for political commentary. . . . Meanwhile, one Facebook user accused the band of pulling some “weird demonic shit,” while another lamented, “People are just fkn twisted!” . . . . Others have joked that My Chemical Romance reviving the "Satanic panic" is the biggest recession indicator thus far.

On that note, MCR – and The Black Parade in particular – were at the forefront of the late 2000s “Cult of Emo” scare, which was started by British newspaper Daily Mail and alleged that 13-year-old Hannah Bond took her own life because she belonged to the “sinister cult of emo” (which “romanticizes death”). The publication also claimed that MCR’s “Black Parade” was “a place where emos believe they go after they die.”

What Else is Happening With MCR + Gerard Way?

