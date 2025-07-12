My Chemical Romance launched their 2025 North American stadium tour on Friday (July 11) in Seattle in momentous fashion, performing the longest show of their career, according to setlist.fm.

You can see the full setlist and video from the performance below.

As promised, MCR played their landmark 2006 album, The Black Parade, in its entirety to start the show at Seattle's T-Mobile Park. The band wore updated versions of their signature marching band uniforms from that era, and they reworked some The Black Parade songs with new arrangements.

That included the vaudevillian "Mama," which featured the new "dagger" outro that the band teased on social media earlier this week (and which, in classic MCR fashion, drove unfounded speculation of new music).

READ MORE: 11 Rock Bands Whose Third Album Is Their Best

After completing The Black Parade, My Chemical Romance relocated to a smaller B-stage among the audience and performed a second set of hits and fan favorites. They roared through Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge cuts "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)," "The Ghost of You" and "Helena," which closed the show.

They also played Danger Days tracks "Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)" and "Planetary (GO!)" and revisited their debut album I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love, performing "Our Lady of Sorrows" and "Vampires Will Never Hurt You"

My Chemical Romance's tour will continue on July 19 in San Francisco and will conclude on Sept. 13 in Tampa. They'll have different openers at every date, including Garbage, Alice Cooper, Pixies and Evanescence.

Watch My Chemical Romance's 2025 North American Tour Kickoff in Full

My Chemical Romance 'The Black Parade' Tour Kickoff Setlist — July 11, 2025 in Seattle

1. "The End"

2. "Dead!"

3. "This Is How I Disappear"

4. "The Sharpest Lives"

5. "Welcome to the Black Parade"

6. "I Don't Love You" (preceded by "election" with "NAY" result)

7. "House of Wolves"

8. "Cancer" (with Kayleigh Goldsworthy; violin arrangement)

9. "Mama" (with Kayleigh Goldsworthy, guest opera singer and new "Dagger" outro)

10. "Sleep" (with extended new intro)

11. "Teenagers"

12. "Disenchanted"

13. "Famous Last Words"

14. "The End." (reprise with extended outro)

"Blood"

B-Stage

15. (Unknown) (Instrumental by Clarice Jensen on cello; includes snippets of "An Offering")

16. "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)"

17. "Our Lady of Sorrows"

18. "The Ghost of You"

19. "Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)"

20. "Give 'Em Hell, Kid"

21. "Planetary (GO!)"

22. "Heaven Help Us"

23. "Bury Me in Black"

24. "Vampires Will Never Hurt You"

25. "Helena"