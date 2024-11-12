My Chemical Romance Announce 2025 North American Stadium Tour Playing ‘The Black Parade’ in Full

My Chemical Romance have just announced a massive 2025 tour in which they'll play their multi-platinum 2006 album The Black Parade in its entirety.

The legendary emo group, who reunited in 2019, have already performed the classic record in full twice this year at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas. Fans who were unable to attend, however, haven't missed out on their only chances to see My Chem perform the album and will be able to witness the spectacle next year.

My Chemical Romance will play The Black Parade in full across 10 stadiums next year. You can see a list of all scheduled stops further down the page.

Opens include Violent Femmes, 100 Gecs, Wallows, Garbage, Death Cab for Cutie and Thursday, Alice Cooper, Pixies, Deco, IDLES and Evanescence.

The tour comes as a big surprise to a great number of fans, especially as speculation about a new record has run rampant since the 2022 release of "The Foundations of Decay." The standalone song represented the first new music by My Chemical Romance since 2014.

Tickets will go on sale Nov. 15 at 10AM local time. Visit the My Chemical Romance website for more details.

My Chemical Romance 2025 Tour Dates

My Chemical Romance 2025 Tour poster Live Nation loading...