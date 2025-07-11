My Chemical Romance fans were dismayed to find the band didn't release a new song on Friday (July 11) following a recent social media tease — but others think they've figured out the meaning of the cryptic post.

Speculation about new MCR music began earlier this week when the band shared a mysterious Instagram post of a photo that looked like it was taken from the point of view of a video camera viewfinder. The photo had the text "Time 07:11:25:00" and was accompanied by the caption, "A dagger, a dagger, Please fetch me a dagger."

The rumor mill began churning even more rapidly when footage emerged of MCR performing a middle-of-the-night sound check ahead of their Friday tour kickoff show at Seattle's T-Mobile Park.

Are My Chemical Romance Changing Their Classic Songs for Their Upcoming Tour?

My Chemical Romance will spend the next several months touring North American stadiums and playing their landmark 2006 album, The Black Parade, in full. They'll have different support acts on each date, including Violent Femmes, Garbage, Pixies, Alice Cooper, Devo, Evanescence and more.

Based on new footage that's appeared on social media, it seems like they'll be making changes to some of their classic songs.

New fan-shot footage shows the band sound checking "Mama" and incorporating new music and lyrics. Gerard Way can specifically be heard singing, "A dagger, a dagger, please fetch me a dagger," during the song's vaudevillian polka breakdown, which originally featured a guest vocal from Liza Minnelli.

The footage has led to speculation that My Chemical Romance have extensively reworked other songs from The Black Parade in honor of the tour, and to highlight the theatrical nature of the glam-punk concept album.

Other fans, however, acknowledged that they might still just be living in delusion as they anticipate a follow-up to MCR's most recent single, "The Foundations of Decay," which they released in 2022.

We'll know about the potentially reworked The Black Parade soon enough, as My Chemical Romance hit the stage in Seattle tonight.