New Gerard Way Song Featured in ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 2 Trailer

It appears as though Gerard Way has been busy with Season 2 of his Netflix comic book adaptation, The Umbrella Academy.

Earlier this week, teasers began implying that a new trailer for season two was coming, with a '60s-styled psychedelic graphic suggesting another doomsday accompanied by the caption "Feelin groovy. See u tmrw" and another photo of Way in the studio laying down some vocals.

The brand new trailer dropped Wednesday (July 8) morning, with the family of characters appearing to have been transported back to 1963-era Dallas, apparently sent there to thwart the assassination of President Kennedy, that is if they can get out of each other's way. You can watch the trailer below, which finds each member of the family adapting in their own ways to the '60s until Five is able to reunite them on their mission.

There is a new track titled "Here Comes the End" that plays throughout a majority of the trailer, with the My Chemical Romance frontman joined by Judith Hill on the song.

“ I was originally inspired to write this track when series one of Umbrella Academy was being shot, by the time I finished it 2020 was in full swing, the world had taken a profound turn and the song was finished in a surreal new reality," said Way. You can hear the track in full via the platform of your choosing here. Have a look and listen to the trailer below.

The second season of The Umbrella Academy returns July 31 on Netflix.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Trailer

Gerard Way Featuring Judith Hill, "Here Comes the End"