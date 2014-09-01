Get 2-For-1 Tickets to See Lamb of God With Killswitch Engage + More

Lamb of God are about to head out on their biggest headline tour to date with their friends in Killswitch Engage and special guests including Baroness, Motionless in White, Spiritbox, Animals as Leaders and more!

TODAY ONLY: Use code HOLIDAY to get exclusive 2-for-1 tickets in celebration of the tour kick off!

You won't want to miss The Omens Tour so don't wait! A very limited number of tickets are available at this special price - get yours while you still can!

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS.

BROUGHT TO YOU IN PARTNERSHIP WITH LIVE NATION.