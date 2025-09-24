Ghost Cancel Show Minutes Before Taking the Stage, Venue Shares Message With Crowd

Ghost canceled their Mexico City show last night (Sept. 23) minutes before they were set to take the stage. The venue shared a message with the crowd and then the band posted a statement on social media revealing that Tobias Forge had fallen ill.

The concert was the first of three that Ghost had scheduled to play at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City. A video on social media from last night shows the crowd waiting for Ghost's set to start as an announcement played on the venue speakers and appeared on the monitors.

Why Did Ghost Cancel Their Mexico City Show?

Ghost shared a statement of their own on social media confirming the cancelation.

"It is with deep regret that we must inform you the Ghost show tonight, Sept. 23, has been canceled. Tobias Forge is suffering from food poisoning, which makes it impossible for the band to perform," the statement read, adding that the shows scheduled for tonight and tomorrow were still to go on as planned.

It doesn't seem as though Ghost will reschedule the performance — the message stated ticket holders will receive refunds to their original point of purchase.

How Did Fans React to Ghost's Show Cancelation?

The majority of fans who commented on the post expressed support and extended well wishes to the frontman. Others expressed frustration that the cancelation was made at such short notice and after they booked travel and lodging to be there.

"There's nothing wrong with cancelling a show, what's wrong it's doing it 10 minutes before it's supposed to start," one person wrote.

"Get well soon, Tobias. We understand. To the fans, please do not blame him for the cancellation. The effects of food poisoning can hit out of nowhere thus, it may be difficult to tell in advance. Also, he doesn’t cancel shows lightly. Remember, he has performed shows when he has had a sore throat…but it gets to a point. Health of the artist should be prioritized over all and I believe they made the right call," another fan commented.

Read the full post below. The other two Mexico City concerts are the only shows Ghost have left in 2025. See more details and purchase tickets on the band's website.