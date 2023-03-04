Godsmack Forced to Cancel South American Tour

Godsmack recently delivered some unfortunate news: they have had to cancel their South American tour.

The band made the dissapointing announcement via Instagram yesterday, citing a lack of ticket sales as the reason for the cancelation. "We are saddened by this as we've been trying for so long to make this work, but due to the lack of ticket sales, we simply can't find a way to fund this tour at this time," they said.

"Please know we've tried everything we could to make it work, but it has now gone beyond our control. We love and appreciate out fans and will remain optimistic that we will play for your country one day. Until then, our deepest apologies," Godsmack concluded.

The news comes just weeks after the band announced a slew of tour dates with I Prevail in support of their latest album Lighting Up the Sky, which arrived February 24. The spring U.S. tour is set to kick off on May 4 in Denver Colorado. Make sure to grab your tickets here, and check out the full list of tour dates below.

Godsmack / I Prevail 2023 Spring U.S. Tour Dates

May 04 - Denver, Colo. @ KBPI at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

May 06 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ KUPD at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

May 07 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

May 09 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

May 10 - Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheater

May 12 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ KATT at The Zoo Amphitheatre

May 13 - The Woodlands, Texas @ The Buzz at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

May 14 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

May 17 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

May 18 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

May 20 - Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome To Rockville (I Prevail plays 5/19)

May 21 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

May 23 - Franklin, Tenn. @ Firstbank Amphitheater

May 25 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival

May 26 - Mount Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Outdoor Summer Concert Series *

May 28 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena *

* Without I Prevail