Godsmack Book Late Spring 2023 U.S. Tour With I Prevail

We're just a few weeks out from a new Godsmack album, so now is a perfect time for the band to reveal some tour dates to support the record. The band will be hitting the road in May to support the soon-to-be-released Lighting Up the Sky album.

The band recently released the song "You and I" and the album itself will arrive on Feb. 24. And if Sully Erna is to be believed, this may be the band's last original studio album, as the singer has discussed the possibility (or probability) that they will focus on touring their greatest hits in the future. Pre-orders for the album are available here.

Their touring partners for this run will be I Prevail, who released their True Power album last August. The record has added to their impressive catalog with the songs "Body Bag," "Bad Things," "Self-Destruction," "There's Fear in Letting Go" and "Deep End."

Pre-sale availability will start tomorrow (Feb. 14) at 10AM local with the password "THESKY." The public on-sale will then follow on Friday (Feb. 17) at 10AM local time via Godsmack's website.

Godsmack / I Prevail 2023 Spring U.S. Tour Dates

May 04 - Denver, Colo. @ KBPI at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

May 06 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ KUPD at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

May 07 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

May 09 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

May 10 - Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheater

May 12 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ KATT at The Zoo Amphitheatre

May 13 - The Woodlands, Texas @ The Buzz at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

May 14 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

May 17 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

May 18 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

May 20 - Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome To Rockville (I Prevail plays 5/19)

May 21 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

May 23 - Franklin, Tenn. @ Firstbank Amphitheater

May 25 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival

May 26 - Mount Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Outdoor Summer Concert Series *

May 28 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena *

* Without I Prevail

