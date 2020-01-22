Godsmack's Sully Erna is into making a difference in people's lives through charitable actions. Naturally, that sentiment extends to his bandmates. For Christmas, the frontman gifted Godsmack drummer Shannon Larkin a classic car — a 1964 Chevy Impala just like one the percussionist used to own.

Earlier this month, Erna traveled to Larkin's Florida home base to surprise the drummer with the cherry ride while surrounded by his friends and family. The heartwarming event was captured on video and shared via Erna's Facebook page Monday (Jan. 20). Watch it down toward the bottom of this post.

"I wanted to do something really cool for him this year for a Christmas present," the Godsmack singer explains at the top of the clip. "But more or less just because he's one of my best friends and I love him dearly, and he's just a sweetheart of a guy. And a while back, he had a 1964 Chevy Impala, and he had to give it up due to some financial problems he was going through. So, this year, I purchased him a 1964 Chevy Impala."

In the video, Larkin's left "speechless" by the touching gift as he climbs into the driver's seat. "Good things happen to good people," Erna notes in the description beneath the five-minute video titled, "Operation 'My 64.'"

Apart from their love of buying classic cars, the pair of Godsmack members also have an affinity for tattoos in common. Once, Larkin didn't realize a legend offered to tattoo him. Meanwhile, Erna has his share of Muppets, stripper name cover-ups and more tattoos adorning his body.

Sully Erna Surprises Godsmack Bandmate Shannon Larkin With a Classic Car (Jan. 3, 2020)