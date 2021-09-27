Godsmack Receive Two More Gold Certified Singles, One Gold Certified Album

Godsmack just keep seeing the positive returns from their When Legends Rise album. The record, released in 2018, has now been certified gold by the RIAA, while two of the album's singles have also earned gold certifications.

The album, released on April 27, 2018, has been certified gold for 500,000 certified units sold. Meanwhile, both the title track and "Under Your Scars," the second and third singles off the album, have both been certified for 500,000 certified digital units.

The lead single off that album, "Bulletproof," was previously certified as a platinum single for one million digital certified units on Oct. 20, 2020.

Upon its release as a single in April 2018, the "When Legends Rise" title track climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart. "Under Your Scars" then followed, also becoming a Mainstream Rock chart-topper. It was also the No. 5 Mainstream Rock song for the year.

Godsmack have used the pandemic downtime to focus on new music. Back in May, singer Sully Erna revealed that he had written 12 songs over a three week period.