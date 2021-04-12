Gojira Drop Defiant New Song ‘Into the Storm’

It's looking like a big year is coming for Gojira with yet another new song just arriving in advance of their Fortitude album. Get a closer listen to the furious and powerful new song in the lyric video for "Into the Storm" at the bottom of this post.

Gojira singer-guitarist Joe Duplantier says of the track, “This song is infused with the concept of civil disobedience. Acting accordingly with our deepest wisdom and standing for what is precious and good in this world. The only possible revolution is the one that blossoms from within us. Change will come from individuals. Laws are meant to be bent and shaped to our vital needs. LAWS WILL FOLLOW!”

This marks the fourth song to arrive from the Fortitude album and continues a string of solid offerings from the band. The record is on track for an April 30 release via Roadrunner Records and "Into the Storm" is now available via stream platforms at this location.

"Into the Storm" follows on the heels of the recent single "Amazonia," which has been tied to a charity auction benefit that will aid those impacted by the current crisis in the Amazon and the indigenous communities. Learn more about that here.

Other previously released tracks from the band include "Born for One Thing" and "Another World." Pre-orders for the Fortitude album are being taken here.

Look for Gojira to hit the road with Deftones later this year in support of their new album. Dates and details can be found here.

Gojira, "Into the Storm"