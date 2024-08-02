Before + After – Gojira’s Monthly Spotify Listeners One Week After Epic Olympics Performance

It's been one week since Gojira's epic performance at the Olympics opening ceremony in Paris, France and the band's monthly listeners total on Spotify has swelled as a result.

During the portion of the ceremony dedicated to French liberty, Gojira performed a metal version of the revolutionary anthem "Ah Ça Ira," which translates to the message, "It will be okay." After a closeup of a beheaded Marie Antoinette singing, a camera zoomed out to reveal the French metal's bands four members perched along the walls of of the Conciergerie, the castle where Antoinette was once imprisoned.

Opera singer Marina Viotti contributed to the dark and fiery performance as hundreds of millions of people around the world bore witness to nearly three-minutes of uncompromised heavy metal.

Gojira's Monthly Spotify Listener Total, July 26, 2024 — 1.8 Million*

Immediately after the July 26 performance, Gojira's monthly Spotify listener total stood at an already impressive 1.8 million, as seen in the screenshot below captured by Loudwire.

Gojira's Monthly Spotify Listener Total, Aug. 2, 2024 — 2.7 Million*

Now, Gojira's total rests near 2.7 million, with a 2.65 million figure shown on Spotify's desktop app.

That's an increase of about 50 percent and it appears that Gojira's presence on the world stage is having a remarkable payoff.

Gojira on Tour

On Sept. 12, Gojira will embark on a U.S. tour with headliners Korn and additional support from Spiritbox.

The run comes to a close on Oct. 27 and all upcoming dates can been seen here.