Goldfinger See Huge ‘Superman’ YouTube Spike After ‘Tony Hawk Pro Skater’ Remaster Announcement

These are "super" times for Goldfinger, the ska punk band who have seen their anthem "Superman" surge, due in part to the recent announcement of the remastered edition of the "Tony Hawk Pro Skater" video game.

The track initially appeared on their 1997 album Hang Ups and was also used for the film Kingpin, but really found an audience within the gaming world a couple years later thanks to its inclusion on the "Tony Hawk Pro Skater" video game soundtrack. With fans of the game no doubt excited by the remastered edition heading to stores, daily views on YouTube jumped by over 800 percent on May 12, the day the announcement was made.

Also helping to add to the spike was the band recently doing a multi-screen quarantine rendition of "Superman," which can be viewed below. That modern day clip, released in April, has earned over 1.2 million views on YouTube.

The "Tony Hawk Pro Skater" game officially turned 20 last year. Just last week, Hawk announced via social media that the first and second editions of "Tony Hawk Pro Skater" would return on Sept. 4. "Original maps, original skaters, and songs from the original soundtrack… plus new features," teased Hawk. "Thanks to all the fans of our series for keeping this dream alive."

Goldfinger, "Superman"