In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from Jan. 24, 2018:

- Gone Is Gone will be back in action, playing a rare show at the upcoming Smile + Wonder art show and auction taking place Feb. 8 in Los Angeles at Smile + Wonder (3031 Beverly Blvd.). The event features works by Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament, At the Drive In's Cedric Bixler, Incubus' Jose Pasillas, Mastodon's Troy Sanders, Gojira's Mario Duplantier, acclaimed artist Shepherd Fairey and more. See a preview of the items and register for the auction here. Those interested in attending in person are asked to RSVP to rsvp@smileandwonder.com for a chance to win tickets. 100 winners will be chosen at random and you must be 21 to enter. Proceeds will benefit Smile + Wonder's therapy center and pre-school.

- Foo Fighters are having a little fun with their appearance in Sydney, Australia this week, with the launch of the pop-up Foo Fighters Hotel. The hotel, which will be in operation through Jan. 27 at 2 Foster Street in Surry Hills, NSW, will feature pre and post show parties, merch giveaways, an Australia Day celebration, performances by cover bands, trivia nights and a live Triple M broadcast this week. For further details, check here.

- The Devil Wears Prada recently revealed plans to play A Day to Remember's Self Help Festival. Now they've added a handful of shows around that event, booking dates in Reno, Nev., Richmond, Va., Rochester, N.Y. and Greensboro, N.C. See their planned stops here.

- Led Zeppelin are planning to reissue How the West Was Won with newly remastered audio overseen by Jimmy Page. The guitarist recently revealed big things would be happening for the band's 50th anniversary this year. The Super Deluxe Box Set is due March 23 and pre-orders are being taken here.

- There's sad news to report as Mark E. Smith, frontman for '80s post-punk outfit The Fall, has passed away at the age of 60. The news was confirmed on the band's Twitter account.

- Raise your fists to the air and get ready for Visigoth's new single, "Steel and Silver." Take a listen to the track here. The band's sophomore set, Conqueror's Oath, is due Feb. 9.