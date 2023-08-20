Good Guy Corpsegrinder Donates Dozens of Plushies to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital

It’s difficult to think of a nicer guy in metal than Cannibal Corpse frontman George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher. After all, he’s known for taking photos with Santa and donating stuffed animals to charity, and this past Friday (Aug. 18), he revealed that he's done the latter once again by giving several bags of plushies to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

Specifically, Corpsegrinder posted a photo to Instagram in which he, wife Stacy Alourdas-Fisher and daughter Maya Fisher are standing beside seven bags full of plushies at the hospital. His corresponding caption reads:

Last week @stacy.alourdasfisher @mayflow_r and myself brought 7 bags of plushies to @allchildrens hospital in St. Pete, FL. A huge THANK YOU to the entire staff! They gave us a certificate of appreciation but in all honesty they deserve one and much, much more for their tireless efforts to help children.

You can see the post below:

Corpsegrinder has previously stated (in several places, including Metal Hammer) that he loves winning toys, stuffed animals and the like from arcade claw machines to give to kids. So, he’s clearly staying true to his longstanding altruistic hobby.

Naturally, his post was met with dozens of positive reactions, too. One person aptly commented: “Metal king. Sings about the most vile things and then goes around donating to kids in need.” Likewise, another fan responded: “People judging and hating on this beautiful man because of his music and lyrics when he’s over here doing 10X more for his community and kids In need then they ever have! Don’t hate on something because you don’t understand it! You the best Corpsegrinder!”

Some people even shared more personal stories, such as an Instagram user who reflected: “My daughter spent a month in a children’s hospital last year, and the stuffed animals and little prizes that people donated for her and the other kids really helped during her recovery. We appreciate you guys!”

As do we. Never change, Corpsegrinder!

