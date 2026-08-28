In what is believed to be among the first of its kind, a Goodwill-branded record store is nearly ready to open its doors to customers.

Think of it as a place where the resale business is more focused on music rather than donated clothing.

How to Find Goodwill's New Record Store

Like shopping for just about anything at Goodwill, which operates as a non-profit organization, finding desirable album titles can be hit-or-miss, especially when you consider that stores are stocked by donations while also competing with actual record stores and online resale sites.

READ MORE: 21 Underrated 1990s Albums Every Rock Fan Should Own on Vinyl

That doesn't exactly leave a lot left in terms of albums that might actually find their way into the Goodwill donation bins. But that hasn't stopped the chain from trying to sell used music at several of its locations.

A new version of the store called Rewind will take Goodwill's foray into music sales a step further. The store is set to open Sept. 4 in Matthews, North Carolina, approximately 10 miles southeast of Charlotte.

What's in the New Goodwill Record Store?

Workers have been stocking the new Rewind store in the weeks leading up to opening day. According to Joy Elmore, public relations and communications manager for Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont, Rewind's inventory will look a lot like what you would find in a typical record store.

When contacted by Loudwire, Elmore said the store would carry vinyl, CDs, DVDs and cassette tapes.

"There may also be music-themed apparel, collectibles, vintage audio equipment, game systems, boom boxes, turntables and record players."

Besides the items for sale, Rewind will also feature retro arcade games that shoppers can play and a dedicated listening room to test records before buying them.

Who is Rewind's Target Audience?

While this is the group's first store that will focus on music, it is their second under the Rewind banner. The other location, also in North Carolina, concentrates more on vintage clothing.

Elmore said there is no real target audience for the more music-centric Rewind and that the store would carry titles from a "wide variety of genres."

The new Rewind store In Matthews is already operating as a donation center ahead of its grand opening on Sept. 4. A list of what the organization will accept is available on their website.

Keep reading to see some of the strangest things that bands have pressed into vinyl to create unique collector's items.