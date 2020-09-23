Grandson Issues ‘Dirty’ Video, Announces Debut Album

Grandson has stirred up quite a bit of buzz in recent years and the musician is now readying his debut full-length album. Death of an Optimist is now on the release schedule for a Dec. 4 street date, and he's ramping up the promotion with the new single/video for "Dirty."

Directed by Karl Junquist, Grandson finds himself at war with himself in the "Dirty" video as he serves as both the accused and the accuser in an interrogation room standoff. As for the song itself, it's a catchy rocker that is sure to be bounding around in your head for days. Have a watch and a listen in the player below.

Grandson has spent the last few years building up his following over the course of his EP trilogy, Modern Tragedy 1, 2 and 3. Now he's ready to reveal his full-length debut, explaining of the set, “It is both an origin story and an obituary navigating hope, anxiety and the state of optimism in 2020."

The new album features the previously released singles, "Identity" and "Riptide," co-produced by Mike Shinoda, as well as an eclectic mix of tracks that dance the line between emo guitar rock and beat driven cuts.

Pre-orders/pre-saves for the album are currently underway at this location. Check out the full artwork and track listing below the "Dirty" video.

Grandson, "Dirty"

Grandson, Death of an Optimist Artwork + Track Listing

Fueled By Ramen

1. Death of an Optimist // Intro

2. In Over My Head

3. Identity

4. Left Behind

5. Dirty

6. The Ballad of G and X // Interlude

7. We Did It

8. WW3

9. Riptide

10. Pain Shopping

11. Drop Dead

12. Welcome to Paradise // Outro