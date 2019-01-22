Green Day Gear From Last 25 Years Being Sold Via Reverb

Green Day have amassed quite the collection of instruments over the years, but the time has come to part with some of their gear, so the band has teamed up with Reverb to launch their own "shop" for the sale. In total, over 100 pieces of music gear collected over the past 25 years will be part of the sale.

25 is a significant number here as that dates back to the 1994 release of Dookie, which was the band's breakthrough album and third studio release. The Official Green Day Reverb Shop will launch on Thursday, Feb. 7, and will feature items from every member of the band, including nearly 50 of Billie Joe Armstrong’s personal guitars as well as five drum sets and a dozen snare drums that were seminal to Tre Cool’s career.

“Every guitar has its own character. Each one reflects who you are—the kind of songwriter you are, the kind of guitar player that you are. Used guitars, in particular, come with a history to them. I love the character you can see looking at a fretboard that’s been used,” said Armstrong, who sold several guitars, amps, and more on Reverb just over a year ago. “After 30 years of collecting odds and ends and really good stuff ... I have to sell some of it off.”

One of the major items going on sale include Armstrong's Harmony Stella Parlor Acoustic Guitar that he used to record "F.O.D." The guitar was one of the first the frontman ever owned and still retains the original board tape to the intonation and the same guitar strings. Armstrong also is selling the Marshall 4X12 cabinets used on the Dookie and Insomniac tours, and it should be noted that the cabs still have residue from the famous 1994 Woodstock mud fight.

Other items from Armstrong's collection in this sale include:

- A rare 1958 Gibson Les Paul Gold Top Guitar that was one of Armstrong’s favorite guitars to play in the studio and around the house. The guitar was also used at a number of Longshot and Coverups shows.

- The 2011 TV Yellow Gibson Les Paul Junior Guitar that Armstrong smashed during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. The guitar has been put back together and is now playable.

- A 1950s Gibson ES-125 TCD Electric Guitar used live on tour in support of 21st Century Breakdown, Uno... Dos... Tré!, and Revolution Radio.

- A 1950s Gibson ES-140T Electric Guitar that Armstrong used on the tour bus throughout the Green Day tour supporting American Idiot.

- A 1972 Fender Telecaster Deluxe Electric Guitar that Armstrong used live on the 21st Century Breakdown World Tour.

- A 1970s Gibson L6-S Electric Guitar that was hand-painted by Armstrong and used live on tour.

- A Gibson Billie Joe Armstrong Signature Les Paul Junior signed by Armstrong and a Gibson Billie Joe Armstrong Signature Les Paul Special Electric Guitar that took Armstrong nearly two years of prototyping to create with Gibson.

Drummer Tre Cool also has a Gretsch USA Custom Champagne Sparkle drum kit that he used live and during the recording of the band's Uno! / Dos! / Tre! trilogy. “I'm probably just going to buy all this stuff back at like 3 in the morning because I’m going to have a hard time parting with it,” Cool said while talking about the kit.

Other Tre Cool items of note include:

- An OCDP Silver Sparkle Drum Kit that he set on fire during the Pop Disaster Tour in 2002—exactly as it came off stage with ash and soot.

- An Ayotte Green Stain Maple Drum Kit that was used live throughout the Insomniac tour in 1995. The kit can be seen in several promo materials and events for the album, including the band’s performance on the Late Show with David Letterman.

- A Noble & Cooley Snare Drum that was often used live with the Ayotte kit mentioned above. Of the rare, limited edition snare, Cool jokes, “The ingredients to make this snare drum are a secret. They’re hidden in a locked door at the Zildjian company.”

- A brand new Slingerland Spitfire Tre Cool Signature Drum Kit from the late 1990s/early 2000s. During that time period, Cool kept several of these kits on hand, but this kits “is probably the only one left in existence,” Cool said. “I burned all the rest of them in case you were wondering.”

- A Leedy White Marine Pearl Drum Kit and Snare Drum that was used heavily on the 21st Century Breakdown tour. The kit—which is one of only four made—shows signs of discoloration, likely due to repeated exposure to pyrotechnics.

“If you hoard the right shit long enough, they call you a collector. So I’m selling off just a wee bit of the collection," says the drummer. "I’m not doing it any justice sitting around when someone could be using this stuff. I haven’t really sold anything ever. This is the first time. My psychiatrist said I have to do this.”

The drummer adds, “In all seriousness, I hope whoever buys this stuff gets some enjoyment out of it...rocking it on their stage or putting it in their studio. I really hope they just don’t sit around and get dusty. Except for the burned stuff. Don’t even try and fix that, it's not going to work. It’s just burned.”

The shop will also house more the 20 pieces of studio gear and nearly a dozen amps, including the Mesa/Boogie Basis M-2000 amp that Mike Dirnt used from 1997 through 2003.

See Billie Joe Armstrong and Tre Cool discussing some of the items and offering a visual preview in the video below, and check out some of the photos of items from the sale listed just below the video. Be sure to visit Reverb on Feb. 7 and use this link to be notified when the sale begins..