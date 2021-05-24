Greta Van Fleet have joined the many rock and metal artists who will finally be hitting the road this year with the announcement of a brief 2021 U.S. tour.

The scattered four-date run, which is dubbed Strange Horizons, will kick off in their new home state of Tennessee on Aug. 5, and will conclude at the end of October in Los Angeles, Calif.

The Peaceful Army pre-sale starts on tomorrow, May 25, and the local venue pre-sale is on May 26. General tickets go on sale May 27 at 10am local time. Get tickets here.

“It is truly a monumental time in history to be able to perform again,” the band said in a press release. “We are honored to experience these special shows with all of those who will be in attendance. Let us, once again, come together and celebrate the privilege of life!”

See the full itinerary below.

Greta Van Fleet's highly-anticipated sophomore album The Battle at Garden's Gate came out on April 16, and it defined a whole new era for the band sonically. Full of grandiose choruses, complex instrumentation and retrospective, worldly lyrics, the songs will likely present an exciting challenge to the band when they tackle them live on this tour.

"It's gonna be interesting, it's gonna be a lot of different interactions with people in the way that it's performed or communicated," singer Josh Kiszka told us regarding playing the new songs live. "I think it's going to kind of take on a life of its own as we kind of play through it, and it's gonna be different every time a little bit. It's gonna be a good challenge, or an inspiring challenge, because it is a pretty complex album to play."

Greta Van Fleet 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Aug. 5 - Franklin, Tenn. @ FirstBank Amphitheater

Aug. 27 - Bridgeport, Conn. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Sept. 3 - Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Oct. 26 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre