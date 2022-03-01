Greta Van Fleet Announce 42-Date Summer + Fall 2022 Arena Tour

After releasing their second album, The Battle at Garden's Gate, last year, Greta Van Fleet are staring down a massive 2022 with 42 new arena tour dates on the books in the United States and Canada.

The run, which has been dubbed the "Dreams in Gold Tour," is a big look for the still-rising young rockers, who found quick success on the strength of their Black Smoke Rising EP, which was released in 2017 and contained the huge hit "Highway Tune."

Up first are two stadium dates supporting Metallica, after which Greta Van Fleet will embark on a lengthy string of headlining stops with a number of different opening acts, which includes The Pretty Reckless, Hannah Wicklund, Houndmouth, Robert Finley, Durand Jones & The Indications, Crown Lands and Fruit Bats, each at various stops as designated through different symbols on the tour dates listed further down the page. Check listings carefully.

A fan pre-sale and local venue pre-sale are set for March 2 and 3, respectively, followed by the general public on-sale on March 4 at 12PM local time. Get tickets here (note: the page is not active at the time of publication) and sign up for pre-sale access at this location.

Greta Van Fleet 2022 U.S. + Canada Tour Dates

Aug. 11 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Highmark Stadium*

Aug. 14 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park*

Aug. 16 — Quebec City, Quebec @ Centre Videotron†

Aug. 18 — Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell†

Aug. 19 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena†

Aug. 22 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre†

Aug. 23 — Regina, Saskatchewan @ Brandt Centre†

Aug. 26 — Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome†

Aug. 27 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place†

Aug. 29 — Kelowna, British Columbia @ Prospera Place†

Aug. 30 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena†

Sept. 02 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena‡

Sept. 03 — Boise, Idaho @ ExtraMile Arena‡

Sept. 20 — Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum §

Sept. 21 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena§

Sept. 23 — Fargo, N.D. @Fargodome§

Sept. 24 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center§

Sept. 27 — Toldeo, Ohio @ Huntington Center§

Sept. 28 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena§

Sept. 30 — Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena§

Oct. 01 — Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center§

Oct. 04 — Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena§

Oct. 05 — Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena§

Oct. 07 — Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena§

Oct. 08 — Bangor, Maine @ Cross Insurance Center§

Oct. 18 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena**

Oct. 19 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena**

Oct. 21 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena**

Oct. 22 — Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena**

Oct. 25 — Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live**

Oct. 26 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena**

Oct. 28 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center**

Oct. 29 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC**

Nov. 01 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center**

Nov. 02 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena**

Nov. 04 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center**

Nov. 05 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center**

Nov. 08 — El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center**

Nov. 09 — Tucson, Ariz. @ Tucson Arena**

Nov. 11 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center††

Nov. 12 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center††

* with Metallica

† with The Pretty Reckless and Hannah Wicklund

‡ support TBD

§ with Houndmouth and Robert Finley

**with Durand Jones & the Indications and Crown Lands

†† with Fruit Bats and Crown Lands