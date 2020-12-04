After issuing the new song "My Way, Soon" earlier this year, rising rockers Greta Van Fleet have followed it up with the foreboding, brooding single, "Age of Machine" and have set The Battle at Garden's Gate as the title of their next record, which will be out April 16 through Lava/Republic Records.

"Age of Machine" reflects on the penetration of technology in society and the co-dependence it has created. It's not something the band reflects on fondly, provided the dark and stirring nature of the song, which plods along at a dogged pace and is marked by jangling guitar passages that feel hopelessly despondent.

Singer Josh Kiszka commented, "There was a lot of self-evolution happening during the writing of this album that was prompted by experiences I had, experiences we all had, so a lot of contemplation occurred. "It's reflecting a lot of the world that we've seen," added guitarist Jake Kiszka, "and I think that it's reflecting a lot of personal truth. What Josh does very well with the lyrics is telling ancient tales with a contemporary application."

"We realized that while growing up, we had been shielded by many things, and we were unaware of a lot of things," continued drummer Danny Wagner. "And then we were thrown out into this huge world, and it was a bit of a culture shock at first. But as we started to travel a lot, meet new and different people and experience different cultures, our definition of 'normal' changed."

Bassist Sam Kiszka stated, "I suppose that everything has changed except what got us here in the first place. Everything - our perception of the world, perception of life itself, what it means to be an artist, what it means to be part of a beautiful, gorgeous society. We've gained a larger understanding of why we're all here."

Listen to "Age of Machine" further down the page and view the lyrics (via Genius) directly below.

Perfect child

Plugged in since the womb

Prophet of the dune

In this electric tomb

Man has made

An omnipresent force

Heading on a course

For interstellar shores God machine

Malfunctioned as it grew

And the circuits blew

Falling down on you

Now you're free

Unplug from the source

No more underscores

Open up the doors Feeling

Oh god, the feeling

We need some healing

We need some healing

God knows if you feel defeated

You have been cheated

You have retreated Feeling

Oh god, the feeling

We need some healing

We need some healing

God knows if you feel defeated

You have been cheated

You have retreated

The Battle at Garden's Gate was recorded in Los Angeles with producer Greg Kurstin (Foo Fighters, Paul McCartney). "I'm always a little bit hesitant about my abilities as an artist; I think a lot of artists feel that way, but Greg hovering over me while I'm on the piano, taking an interest in what I was doing - that was really important for me," reflected Josh.

Pre-order your copy here and view the cover art for Greta Van Fleet's follow-up to their 2018 debut, Anthem of the Peaceful Army, beneath the video player.

Greta Van Fleet, "Age of Machine"

Greta Van Fleet, Battle at Garden's Gate Album Art

Lava/Republic Records