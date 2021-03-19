Greta Van Fleet’s New Song ‘Broken Bells’ Is Their Most Epic Yet

Greta Van Fleet have just leveled up as songwriters, delivering a beautiful and epic new song “Broken Bells.” Utilizing full orchestration throughout the track, “Broken Bells” is the fourth single released from the young band’s upcoming sophomore album.

Though Greta Van Fleet have grown exponentially from their early Led Zeppelin influence, the spirit of classic rock’s most legendary bands is ever present in “Broken Bells,” which slowly builds from a soft guitar intro into a rich sonic symphony.

“'Broken Bells' is what the fetter of society does to impact a pure and innocent soul. Our intention is to remove the obligation of generational synthetic expectations; break down these walls and not build new ones,” says bassist Sam Kiszka.

Check out the lyrics to “Broken Bells” (via Genius) below:

[Verse 1]

I can see the faces through the broken glass

No longer pass

Looking at the sky I see the city lights

But no star fights [Chorus]

I never want to fall asleep

Within our dreams the weight we saw, we reap

Though I believe the sun still shines

And I believe there comes a time

When out of silence we will sing

And even broken bells will ring

Not all the answers are the same

Yet we still play thе game [Verse 2]

Sweeping off the pavemеnt with a parlor broom

Going nowhere soon

Between the cracks of sidewalk there's a flower grown

Beyond the stone [Chorus]

I never want to fall asleep

Within our dreams the weight we saw, we reap

Though I believe the sun still shines

And I believe there comes a time

When out of silence we will sing

And even broken bells will ring

Not all the answers are the same

Yet we still play the game

Yet we still play the game [Outro]

When out of silence we will sing

And even broken bells will ring

Not all the answers are the same

Yet we still play the game

“There was a lot of self-evolution happening during the writing of this album that was prompted by experiences I had, experiences we all had,” explains vocalist Josh Kiszka. Guitarist Jake Kiszka adds, “It’s reflecting a lot of the world that we’ve seen, and I think that it’s reflecting a lot of personal truth.”

The Battle at Garden’s Gate will be released April 16 via Republic Records. Pre-order the album here (As Amazon affiliates, we earn on qualifying purchases) and listen to “Broken Bells” below.

Greta Van Fleet - Broken Bells (Audio)