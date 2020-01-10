Greta Van Fleet Don’t Want to Be Experts in Music

'Off the Record' is a video series where we ask artists questions about anything with one exception: No questions about music. This is your chance to peer behind the music and into the daily lives these artists lead outside of their profession. Topics range from good eats (last meals, ice cream) to mischief (dumbest thing done in the name of fun, getting sent to the principal's office) to getting real (biggest fear, worst injury). Watch the full episode above.

Greta Van Fleet bassist Sam Kiszka and drummer Danny Wagner are the latest Off the Record guests. From the get-go, the band's members have demonstrated that they're contemplative people who seem to always consider the bigger picture with a fine sense of perspective.

It's for those reasons why when they were asked if they could instantly be an expert in anything, what would it be, they replied that it wouldn't be music. "I wouldn't say I want to be an expert in music because then that would be knowing too much. There are some days I sit down at the piano and I just know a little bit too much about what actual music is moving and how things work. I think it's really important to fumble through things like that in your life," said Kiszka.

Instead, he wishes he could be an expert gardener. Wagner said his expert desires fall along those lines, regarding the preservation of nature. "We sound like hippies," the drummer laughed.

On a lighter note, they also pondered which Sesame Street characters they would be. Looking over at Wagner, Kiszka suggested "Big Bird." Letting out a sigh, the drummer said, "'Big Bird is a good one. He's a bird that... can he fly? Any bird that can't fly is a really reputable bird." Kiszka quipped, "It's because there's so much potential there."

Watch the complete Off the Record episode above and learn what their biggest fears are, if they've ever been arrested, who their favorite fictional heroes are and more.

