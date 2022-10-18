Greta Van Fleet Postpone Shows After Josh Kiszka Ruptures Eardrum

Greta Van Fleet have unfortunately had to postpone a couple of upcoming shows after vocalist Josh Kiszka revealed that he suffered a ruptured eardrum. The band posted a statement on their social media addressing the issue.

The incident occurred during the rockers' most recent performance, which took place Oct. 8 in Bangor, Maine.

"During our last show in Bangor, I ruptured an eardrum and upon further evaluation I have just been advised it needs more time to fully heal than initially anticipated. I’m working closely with my team to ensure I get proper rest in order to finish out the year strong," the statement, written by Kiszka, reads.

The shows that were set to take place Oct. 18 in Raleigh, N.C., Oct. 19 in Greenville, S.C. and Oct. 21 in Jacksonville, Fla. have been postponed as a result, and the band is working toward rescheduling them. Tickets will be honored at the new dates, or can be refunded when they are announced.

Mayo Clinic notes that a ruptured eardrum often takes a few weeks to heal on its own, but can lead to hearing loss. Loud sounds are often one of the main causes of this type of injury.

"I’m gutted to have to do this and I cannot begin to express how much I appreciate the love and support you give us every night. It’s devastating me to make this announcement, but know it’s imperative in order to keep performing," Kiszka continued in the post. "Thank you for sticking by us through thick and thin and I look forward to seeing all of your lovely faces soon."

As of now, Greta's next scheduled performance is set for Oct. 25 in Hollywood, Fla., so stay tuned for any updates. See the rest of their itinerary on their website.