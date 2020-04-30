One gamer has accomplished the impossible, setting the world record for flawlessly executing the DragonForce track "Through the Fire and Flames" on the Guitar Hero video game, playing along at an insane 165 percent speed.

Maybe we don't watch enough gamer videos, but this is the first time we've seen anyone two-hand tap on a Guitar Hero controller. It happens in literally a blink as YouTuber GHAddict demonstrated utmost calm and poise while taking on the most demanding song to ever grace the video game franchise.

In the video below where GHAddict sets the world record, he even takes time to joke that he accidentally looked away from the screen (and still nailed everything). To exude this level of expert command means he's poured countless hours into practicing this song and that's one stat that might be better left unknown.

Even DragonForce guitarist Herman Li was mystified by the achievement, simply commenting, "What the... ?" on Twitter.

Meanwhile, game designer Chris Vance commented on the video, stating, "14 years ago when I charted this song... we almost cut it from the game because I was the only person who could beat it for the first month or two. We had to make it the credits song you couldn't fail... because no way in hell we could put it in the main progression and expect players to beat the game... fast-forward to now and ya'll keep blowing my mind. It's honestly humbling to see all this awesome love and enjoyment put into our hard work. Congratulations on the new [world record]!

Watch the world record below and prepare to have your mind blown.

World Record: DragonForce's "Through the Fire and Flames" Played at 165 Percent Speed