Guns N’ Roses Top 2019 Austin City Limits Festival Lineup

Come this fall, Austin will be "paradise city," as Guns N' Roses will join a wide array of acts performing at the annual Austin City Limits Festival in Austin's Zilker Park. Much like Coachella, the festival runs over consecutive weekends, with bands taking over the city Oct. 4-6 and Oct. 11-13.

Top line acts for this year's bill include Guns N' Roses, Mumford & Sons, Childish Gambino, The Cure, Billie Eilish and Tame Impala, while Cardi B will be on hand for the first weekend and Robyn joins the festivities the second weekend.

Other rock acts of note include The Raconteurs, Gary Clark Jr., Thom Yorke's Tomorrow's Modern Boxes, Third Eye Blind (weekend 2), Chris Shiflett and many more. The entire festival lineup can be viewed below.

Tickets are available today (April 30) beginning at 12N CT via the Austin City Limits Festival website, including the new GA+ ticketing options. You can also visit the site for lodging suggestions and additional info on this year's event.

Guns N' Roses enjoyed a hugely successful run with their "Not in This Lifetime" tour. The band has discussed working on a new album together and plan to start in earnest this fall after Slash's current touring is complete. This performance will likely be one of the last chances to catch the band before they hit the studio. See their remaining scheduled shows here.

Austin City Limits Festival 2019 Austin City Limits Festival 2019