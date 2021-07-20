Guns N’ Roses Now Sell an ‘Appetite for Destruction’ Bong

Nowadays, just about anything can have a band logo slapped on it and be labeled merch. You can now buy a Guns N' Roses bong, which has a design inspired by their iconic debut album Appetite for Destruction.

It's actually pretty cool.

The 12-inch water bong has a hexagon-shaped base with the five original members' Appetite for Destruction cartoon skulls and the band's logo painted on each side. It also comes with a matching herb bowl.

Distributed by Smoke Cartel, the water piece can be yours for $74.99. According to the description on the website, it's an official Guns N' Roses product. See photos of the bong below, and purchase it here.

Tomorrow (July 21) marks 34 years since Appetite for Destruction came out and changed the rock 'n' roll landscape forever. To this day, it's still ranked the best-selling debut album of all time, as confirmed by The Richest. What better way to commemorate the album's anniversary than by cranking the album and using the bong?

If that's not your style, you can still catch GN'R live this year. Their 2021 tour kicks off on July 31 in Hershey, Pa. Then they'll be making their way down to Mexico, and then way, way down to Australia and New Zealand later in the year. See their full tour route on their website.

We're also due for new music sometime soon, hopefully. At the end of 2020, Slash said he anticipated that something new would come out from the rockers this year, but we'll just have to sit tight until then.

