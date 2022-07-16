Axl Rose Calls Vladimir Putin a Murderous ‘Little Man’ in Show of Support for Ukraine
Axl Rose strongly criticized Vladimir Putin and acknowledged Ukraine's "noble and horrifying fight" against the Russian president in an otherwise chipper Guns N' Roses tour update on Saturday (July 16). The rocker called Putin a "callous, lying, murderous, little man," according to Billboard and Rolling Stone.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine, launched by Putin in February, led many rockers to respond and several rock and metal bands to support the invaded country.
Elsewhere in Rose's note summarizing Guns N' Roses' European leg of their 2022 trek that ended in Germany this week, the rock singer dedicated the tour to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. He also expressed gratitude to country singer Carrie Underwood.
Hawkins died at 50 in March. Underwood appeared onstage amid the GN'R jaunt that saw Rose experience issues with his voice and visit a vocal coach.
Near the end of Saturday's message, Rose added, "I'd also like to thank everyone for showing such love and support during the tour for the people of Ukraine and their noble and horrifying fight for freedom against an increasingly totalitarian regime ran by a callous, lying, murderous, little man with outdated ambitions and no regard for human life."
See Guns N' Roses' remaining 2022 dates under the singer's post. Get tickets here.
Axl's Message to GN'R Fans - July 16, 2022
Guns N' Roses Fall 2022 World Tour Dates
Sept. 1 – Manaus, Brazil @ Arena de Amazonia
Sept. 4 – Recife, Brazil @ Arena Pernambuco
Sept. 8 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Rock in Rio
Sept. 11 – Goiania, Brazil @ Estadio Serra Dourado
Sept. 13 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil @ Estadio do Mineirao
Sept. 16 – Ribeirao Preto, Brazil @ Arena Eurobike
Sept. 18 – Florianopolis, Brazil @ Hard Rock Live
Sept. 21 – Curtiba, Brazil @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski
Sept. 24 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque
Sept. 26 – Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Arena do Gremio
Sept. 30 – Buenos Aires, Brazil @ Estadio River Plate
Oct. 2 – Montevideo, Uraguay @ Estadio Centenario
Oct. 5 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional
Oct. 8 – Lima, Peru @ Estadio San Marcos
Oct. 11 – Bogota, Colombia @ Estadio Nemesio
Oct. 12 – Bogota, Colombia @ Estadio Nemesio
Oct. 15 – Merida, Mexico @ Juntos Haremos Historia
Oct. 18 – Guadalajara, Mexico @ Estadio Akron
Oct. 21 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio Cuidad
Oct. 23 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Estadio Mobil Super
Nov. 5 – Saitama, Japan @ Super Arena
Nov. 6 – Saitama, Japan @ Super Arena
Nov. 18 – Perth, Australia @ Optus Stadium
Nov. 22 – Bribane, Australia @ Suncorp Stadium
Nov. 24 – Gold Coast, Australia @ Metricon Stadium
Nov. 27 – Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium
Nov. 29 – Adelaide, Australia @ Oval Stadium
Dec. 3 – Melbourne, Australia @ Cricket Ground
Dec. 8 – Wellington, New Zealand @ Sky Staidum
Dec. 10 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Eden Park