Axl Rose strongly criticized Vladimir Putin and acknowledged Ukraine's "noble and horrifying fight" against the Russian president in an otherwise chipper Guns N' Roses tour update on Saturday (July 16). The rocker called Putin a "callous, lying, murderous, little man," according to Billboard and Rolling Stone.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, launched by Putin in February, led many rockers to respond and several rock and metal bands to support the invaded country.

Elsewhere in Rose's note summarizing Guns N' Roses' European leg of their 2022 trek that ended in Germany this week, the rock singer dedicated the tour to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. He also expressed gratitude to country singer Carrie Underwood.

Hawkins died at 50 in March. Underwood appeared onstage amid the GN'R jaunt that saw Rose experience issues with his voice and visit a vocal coach.

Near the end of Saturday's message, Rose added, "I'd also like to thank everyone for showing such love and support during the tour for the people of Ukraine and their noble and horrifying fight for freedom against an increasingly totalitarian regime ran by a callous, lying, murderous, little man with outdated ambitions and no regard for human life."

See Guns N' Roses' remaining 2022 dates under the singer's post.

Axl's Message to GN'R Fans - July 16, 2022

Guns N' Roses Fall 2022 World Tour Dates

Sept. 1 – Manaus, Brazil @ Arena de Amazonia

Sept. 4 – Recife, Brazil @ Arena Pernambuco

Sept. 8 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Rock in Rio

Sept. 11 – Goiania, Brazil @ Estadio Serra Dourado

Sept. 13 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil @ Estadio do Mineirao

Sept. 16 – Ribeirao Preto, Brazil @ Arena Eurobike

Sept. 18 – Florianopolis, Brazil @ Hard Rock Live

Sept. 21 – Curtiba, Brazil @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski

Sept. 24 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

Sept. 26 – Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Arena do Gremio

Sept. 30 – Buenos Aires, Brazil @ Estadio River Plate

Oct. 2 – Montevideo, Uraguay @ Estadio Centenario

Oct. 5 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional

Oct. 8 – Lima, Peru @ Estadio San Marcos

Oct. 11 – Bogota, Colombia @ Estadio Nemesio

Oct. 12 – Bogota, Colombia @ Estadio Nemesio

Oct. 15 – Merida, Mexico @ Juntos Haremos Historia

Oct. 18 – Guadalajara, Mexico @ Estadio Akron

Oct. 21 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio Cuidad

Oct. 23 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Estadio Mobil Super

Nov. 5 – Saitama, Japan @ Super Arena

Nov. 6 – Saitama, Japan @ Super Arena

Nov. 18 – Perth, Australia @ Optus Stadium

Nov. 22 – Bribane, Australia @ Suncorp Stadium

Nov. 24 – Gold Coast, Australia @ Metricon Stadium

Nov. 27 – Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium

Nov. 29 – Adelaide, Australia @ Oval Stadium

Dec. 3 – Melbourne, Australia @ Cricket Ground

Dec. 8 – Wellington, New Zealand @ Sky Staidum

Dec. 10 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Eden Park

