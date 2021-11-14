Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, Kiss, Korn to Headline Welcome To Rockville 2022

The headliners for the 2022 installment of the Welcome To Rockville festival have just been announced. The event will once again be held at the Daytona International Speedway, the same place the 2021 festival is currently underway. Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, KISS and Korn have all been announced as the four headlining acts for the festival, which will take place May 19-22, 2022.

This year's festival headliners include Slipknot, Metallica and Disturbed. The festival has been quite eventful, and some of the sets (minus Metallica and a few other bands) have been livestreamed on Twitch.

Slipknot opened the festival on Thursday (Nov. 11) and vocalist Corey Taylor addressed the Astroworld tragedy, where nine people died and hundreds were injured. He stressed the importance of everyone looking out for each other, no matter what concert they are at. "If you’ve got eyes, you keep them open, you keep them focused and you look out for one another," Taylor says.

The same night, Brass Against singer Sophia Urista called a fan onstage and urinated on his face. The man seemed to enjoy his golden shower, as he rattled off a few arm pumps and sprayed pee from his mouth after the stream ceased.

The band has since apologized for the incident on Twitter, saying, "it's not something you'll see again at our shows."

Metallica performed the first of two sets on Friday (Nov. 12). They will play their second set today (Nov. 14) with a completely different array of songs.

You can grab your tickets for the 2022 Welcome To Rockville festival here for $10 down. Stay tuned for more announcements about the upcoming festival.