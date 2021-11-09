Welcome to Rockville Festival Announces First-Ever Livestream, See Daily Schedule

The Welcome to Rockville festival set for Nov. 11 through 14, featuring headliners Slipknot, Metallica and Disturbed, has just announced its first-ever livestream in celebration of the 10th edition of the event.

The action begins before the festival is even underway with a kick-off party set for Wednesday (Nov. 10), which marks the first of five days of livestreaming on the Danny Wimmer Presents Twitch channel. In addition to the scheduled artist performances (see the full lineup below), the steam will also include exclusive interviews and behind the scenes content, taking you further into the Welcome to Rockville experience, even if you aren't able to be there in person.

If you're hoping to catch either of Metallica's two headlining sets from the comforts of your own couch, there's some bad news as they are not one of the dozens of acts whose performances will be featured during the livestream.

Tune in starting Nov. 10 at the DWP Twitch channel here.

WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

Wednesday, November 10

7:00pm – 11:30pm ET

Live from the Twitch Stage at the WTR Campground Kick-Off Party

Featuring performances by Battle For The Big Stage Bands featured on “That Space Zebra Show” – Afterlife, Softspoken, Defy The Tyrant, The Dood, The Noctambulant

Thursday, November 11

1:00pm – 11:45pm ET

Featuring performances by Slipknot, Cypress Hill, Blame My Youth, Jeris Johnson, Stone Temple Pilots, Brass Against, Grandson, Dorothy, Dead Sara, Teenage Wrist, Siickbrain, Dana Dentata

Friday, November 12

1:00pm – 10:00pm ET

Featuring performances by Rob Zombie, Social Distortion, Chevelle, Pennywise, Beartooth, Ice Nine Kills, Butcher Babies, Starset, Amigo The Devil, Ayron Jones, Zero 9:36, Austin Meade, Whit3 Collr (Battle For The Big Stage winner), Tallah, The Alpha Complex

Saturday, November 13

1:30pm – 11:40pm ET

Featuring performances by Disturbed, Staind, Lamb Of God, The Offspring, Asking Alexandria, Badflower, Atreyu, Fever 333, Sick Puppies, Dead Poet Society, Fame On Fire, Brkn Love

Sunday, November 14

1:00pm – 10:00pm ET

Featuring performances by Mudvayne, Anthrax, Jelly Roll, Sleeping With Sirens, Dance Gavin Dance, Fire From The Gods, Goodbye June, Survive The Sun, Code Orange, Avoid, The Warning, Crown The Empire, Gwar