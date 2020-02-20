"Welcome to the end of the game." It looks like a battle is brewing in the third season of HBO's Westworld, and at least a portion of the trailer for the upcoming action is soundtracked by Guns N' Roses.

HBO just unveiled a nearly three-minute clip, offering their first preview of the new season and about midway in, an instrumental piece of music replacing Slash's iconic guitar solo with a piano melody of "Sweet Child O' Mine" plays. The piece comes courtesy of composer Ramin Djawadi, who gained raves for his continued musical works on another HBO series, Game of Thrones.

The new trailer builds to a showdown between central cast members Evan Rachel Wood (Dolores Abernathy) and Thandie Newton (Maeve Millay), while also revealing the return of The Man in Black (Ed Harris). A new character played by Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul also features prominently throughout the trailer as a growing robotic presence looms.

What does it all mean? Have a look at the trailer, decipher the clues and prepare for an action-packed season three of Westworld, premiering on HBO on March 15.

Westworld Season 3 Trailer