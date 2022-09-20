Guns N' Roses have finally unveiled a special edition box set for their Use Your Illusion I and II albums, which turned 31 last week. In commemoration of the announcement, they've shared a live version of "You Could Be Mine," which was recorded during a 1991 performance in New York and can be streamed below.

There are several new configurations of the albums available, but the super deluxe box set is the biggest of them all, featuring a total of 97 songs, a hardcover book of photos, prints, posters, a turntable mat and some other collectibles and replicas of memorabilia from the Illusions era of Guns' career.

There are 12 LPs total — the Illusion albums each come in the form of two colored LPs, and the others are live concert albums. Live in New York, which took place at the Ritz Theatre in 1991, was a warmup show for their worldwide Use Your Illusion tour, and features guest vocals from Blind Melon's Shannon Hoon and a special live rendition of "You Ain't the First." Live in Las Vegas was recorded at the Thomas & Mack Center in 1992.

The New York concert also comes in the set as a Blu-ray Disc, which comes with a new live music video for "You Could Be Mine," and there are CD and digital versions of all of the albums included as well.

The newly-remastered Use Your Illusion I features a previously unreleased version of "November Rain," which was recorded with an actual 50-piece orchestra in 2022, whereas the existing studio version was arranged completely on a synthesizer by Axl Rose.

The super deluxe box set is priced at $500 plus shipping, and is expected to ship on Nov. 11. For those who are looking for a simpler way to celebrate the albums, you can also buy the colored LPs as a standalone set, which also comes with the turntable mat and is running for $125, standalone black LPs or CDs of each album and some new merch too.

See images of the various offerings below, and pre-order them through Guns N' Roses' website.

The Use Your Illusion albums came out on Sept. 17, 1991, and debuted in the top two spots of the Billboard 200 (Use Your Illusion II at No. 1, Use Your Illusion I at No. 2) and sold a collective total of over 1.2 million copies in their first week.

Guns N' Roses - 'You Could Be Mine' (Live 1991)

Guns N' Roses Use Your Illusion I + II Colored LP

Guns N' Roses 'Use Your Illusion' Albums Colored LP gnrmerch.com loading...

Guns N' Roses Use Your Illusion Super Deluxe Box Set

Guns N' Roses 'Use Your Illusion' Box Set gnrmerch.com loading...