Listen up Bohabs! The mighty GWAR will be hitting the road this fall on a co-headlining tour with Hatebreed as part of their "Gore, Core, Metal and More" trek, and the impressive pairing doesn't stop there, as Miss May I, Ringworm and American Sharks will join in the fun as well.

"This is the tour you can't afford to miss. We are bringing you the heaviest in hardcore and the most brutal of gore! We are thrilled to be slaying the nation alongside our brothers in Hatebreed!," belches guitarist Pustulus Maximus.

"Humans, come, witness the eviscerating, ear splitting majesty and power of GWAR and Hatebreed! Yes, demonstrate your ceaseless dedication to heavy fucking metal in the Pit of Death. There is a very good chance you won't survive!," adds vocalist The Berserker Blothar.

"Autumn is a lovely time of year to team up with GWAR and crush every city in our path. There will be mosh pits, blood, carnage & chaos," says Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta.

The tour launches Oct. 7 in Buffalo and continues through Oct. 28 in Peoria, Ill. See all of the dates for the run listed below and pick up your tickets this Friday (July 20).

Both Hatebreed and GWAR have additional shows prior to the tour, while GWAR has a post-trek headline run that takes them through Halloween and into November. You can see those dates below as well.

GWAR Headline Dates

July 17 - Springfield, Mo. @ The Complex

July 19 - Thornville, Ohio @ Legend Valley - Gathering of the Juggalos*

July 20 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel

Aug. 5 -Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Growler's Beach Goth*

Hatebreed Headline Date

Aug. 24 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Wolf Den

GWAR Headline Dates

Sept. 13 - Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva

Sept. 14 - Millvale, Pa. @ Mr. Small's Theatre

Sept. 15 - Chicago, Ill. @ Riot Fest*

Sept. 16 - Charleston, W.V. @ The Bakery

Sept. 29 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Festival*

Oct. 6 - Camden, N.J. @ Rock Allegiance*

Oct. 13 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival*

GWAR & Hatebreed Co-Headline With Miss May I, Ringworm + American Sharks

Oct. 7 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom

Oct. 9 - Lawrence, Kan. @ Granda Theater

Oct. 10 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall

Oct. 11 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Oct. 12 - Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory

Oct. 13 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory (Hatebreed Headlines)

Oct. 15 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox Sodo

Oct. 16 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

Oct. 18 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco Theater

Oct. 19 - Tempe, Ariz. @ The Marquee

Oct. 20 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

Oct. 22 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

Oct. 23 - Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Live

Oct. 24 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain's Ballroom

Oct. 25 - Sauget, Ill. @ Pops

Oct. 26 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

Oct. 27 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Myth Live

Oct. 28 - Peoria, Ill. @ Monarch Music Hall

GWAR Headline Dates

Oct. 29 - Detroit, Mich. @ Saint Andrews Hall

Oct. 30 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

Oct. 31 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

Nov. 2 - North Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues

Nov. 3 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

Nov. 4 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Lincoln Theater

Nov. 6 - Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater

Nov. 7 - Clifton Park, N.Y. @ Upstate Concert Hall

Nov. 8 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Nov. 9 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

Nov. 10 - Richmond, Va. @ The National

