Halestorm are planning to release a 10th anniversary "special package" edition of their debut album, Halestorm, according to guitarist Joe Hottinger. He discussed the plans for the release as well as their upcoming tour dates in a recent interview with KFMW Rock 108 in Iowa.

"Lzzy [Hale] and I just went through all these demos we made from 2005 to 2008 when we were making that first record. I had forgotten all about them. It's like hearing these songs for the first time again. They weren't terrible. There's a reason they didn't make the first record. The thing was there; the magic was there, that we fight for even today," Hottinger explains. Listen to the full interview below.

Halestorm was released almost exactly 10 years ago at the end of April in 2009. Featuring the singles "I Get Off," "It's Not You," "Familiar Taste of Poison" and "Bet U Wish U Had Me Back," the debut took them from a small-town Pennsylvania band to a rock radio staple. "I Get Off" was the first single from the album and reached No. 6 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart. Since then, the band has earned four No. 1's on the chart.

Halestorm recently announced a summer tour with Alice Cooper and Motionless in White, and will also be performing at Sonic Temple festival. See the dates here. They also have a new music video for their latest single "Vicious." Check out the video below.