Just a few months ahead of the release of their upcoming album Back From the Dead, Halestorm have booked a spring 2022 U.S. tour, which will feature support from Mammoth WVH, Stone Temple Pilots and Black Stone Cherry on select dates.

The 10-date trek will begin on May 10 in Billings, Mont., and wrap up May 30 in Missoula, Mont. In addition, the rockers will perform at two festivals in the middle of the tour — St. Louis' Pointfest on May 21 and Daytona Beach's Welcome to Rockville on May 22. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10AM local time. Get yours on the band's website.

See the full list below, which notes which bands will open for each show underneath.

"We first met the DeLeo brothers [Stone Temple Pilots] while we were making our first album in 2007. They are by far the nicest people in the biz. And we are so excited to finally be able to share a stage with our idols," Halestorm wrote in a statement. "To add to the excitement, in addition to the legendary STP, we also have our friend Wolf Van Halen of Mammoth WVH and our dear brothers in Black Stone Cherry coming out with us!"

"We are ready to bring the rock show to the people, visiting new and exciting cities we've never been to before! Raise your horns and come join us on what will undoubtedly be the coolest rock tour of the spring!"

Halestorm just dropped their second single from Back From the Dead last month, titled "The Steeple." The album will be out May 6 via Atlantic Records. Pre-save/order it now.

Halestorm 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

May 10 - Billings, Mont. @ First Interstate Arena*#+

May 11 - Casper, Wyo. @ Ford Wyoming Center*#+

May 13 - Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Stir Cove at Harrah's#+

May 14 - Wichita, Kansas @ Wave#

May 17 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE*+

May 18 - Columbus, Ohio @ Kemba Live!*+

May 21 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Pointfest

May 22 - Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville

May 24 - Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center*+

May 25 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Tulsa Theater*+

May 28 - Moorhead, Minn. @ Bluestem Amphitheater*+

May 30 - Missoula, Mont. @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater*+

* Stone Temple Pilots supporting

# Mammoth WVH supporting

+ Black Stone Cherry supporting