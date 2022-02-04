Halestorm made their explosive return in 2021 with the mighty "Back From the Dead." Now they've released a new single, "The Steeple," and announced their upcoming fifth album, also titled Back From the Dead.

Check out the song and follow along with its lyrics below.

Back From the Dead serves as the follow-up to Halestorm's 2018 record Vicious, which earned them their second Grammy nomination with the lead single "Uncomfortable" for Best Hard Rock Performance.

"We started writing this album about three months B.C. (before COVID)," frontwoman Lzzy Hale said of the album in a press release. "Once we went into lockdown and were unable to perform and tour, I fell into a dark place and something of an identity crisis. This album is the story of me carving myself out of that abyss. It is a journey of navigating mental health, debauchery, survival, redemption, rediscovery and still maintaining faith in humanity."

The record will be available May 6 via Atlantic Records. Pre-order/save it here now, and see the album art and track listing underneath the song.

You may notice that the final track on the album is titled "Raise Your Horns," and it may sound familiar. Back in 2018, after the tragic death of Huntress frontwoman Jill Janus, Hale started a mental health awareness campaign on Twitter, where she made "Raise Your Horns" a hashtag and challenged her followers who've struggled with mental health to share a photo of themselves with the tag.

"The more of us that put it out there, the less alone we will all feel & we will be one step closer to breaking the mental health stigma!" the singer wrote. She's used the tag on many of her posts ever since — and now it'll permanently be a part of their song catalog as well.

Halestorm just recently completed a tour with Evanescence, and sadly had to postpone their European run, which would've taken place later this month. Their next scheduled performance is at the 2022 Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona, Florida.

Halestorm, "The Steeple" Lyrics

It stopped raining in my head today

I finally feel like myself again

Redemption's here at last

Back where it all began

In the place where God and the Devil shake hands This is my kingdom

This is my cathedral

This is my castle

And these are my people

This is my armor

This is my anchor

It's been a long road outta Hell up to the steeple

For this is church and these are my people A choir's singing in my heart today (Whoa)

Like a thousand angels breaking the silent parade

To the ones I call my own

I'm back where I belong

In the place where God and the Devil call home This is my kingdom

This is my cathedral

This is my castle

And these are my people

This is my armor

This is my anchor

It's been a long road outta Hell up to the steeple

For this is church and these are my people This is my kingdom

This is my cathedral

This is my castle

And these are my people

This is my armor

This is my anchor

It's been a long road outta Hell up to the steeple This is our church

You are my people

This is our church

This is our steeple

This is our church

You are my people

This is our church

This is my steeple

This is my steeple

This is my church

This is my steeple

Halestorm, 'The Steeple'

Halestorm, Back From the Dead Album Art + Track Listing

01. "Back From the Dead"

02. "Wicked Ways"

03. "Strange Girl"

04. "Brightside"

05. "The Steeple"

06. "Terrible Things"

07. "My Redemption"

08. "Bombshell"

09. "I Come First"

10. "Psycho Crazy"

11. "Raise Your Horns"