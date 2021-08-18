Halestorm Rise Again With Empowering New Song ‘Back From the Dead’
Halestorm are back with their first new music of 2021, announcing their presence with authority on the powerful new track "Back From the Dead." The song is the first release from their still-untitled forthcoming album that's expected to arrive in 2022.
The group just released the video for the new track, directed by Dustin Haney, the finds the band members managing to fight off impending death, emerging from body bags and gravesites looking a little worse for wear.
While the clip provides a more literal interpretation of the song's title, singer Lzzy Hale offers a deeper insight into exactly what the empowering track means to her.
“’Back From the Dead’ is about survival, not in a physical sense, even though I know we all have been touched by death especially these last few years,” said Hale. “This song is personal and written from a mental health perspective. I wanted to give myself and the world a hard rock song we could shout out loud as the gates opened again. I was on the edge of this world getting completely lost in oblivion, but even though it was the harder of two choices, I didn’t just let the darkness and depression in my mind dig me an early grave. I didn’t just sit and let it take me. I’ve erased my name from my headstone, so save your prayers, I’m back! I hope this song, as I pass it on to you, reminds YOU of your strength individually and that you are not alone.”
If you like what you hear, the song is available here via the platform of your choosing and you can check out the video and song lyrics below.
Halestorm, "Back From the Dead" Lyrics
I'M BACK FROM THE DEAD
OUT OF THE BLACK
BREAKING FREE OF THE WASTELAND
OUT OF THE MUD
CRAWLING UP THROUGH THE QUICKSAND
LEAVING THE DARK
COMING INTO THE LIGHT
DON’T LAY ME DOWN
SAVE YOUR LAST RITES
CAUSE IM STILL STANDING
ABOVE GROUND
BACK FROM THE DEAD, ALIVE!
HELL COULDN’T HOLD ME
BACK FROM THE OTHER SIDE
UP FROM THE DIRT I RISE
SAVE YOUR PRAYERS
DON’T BLESS MY BONES
ERASE MY NAME FROM MY HEADSTONE
BACK FROM THE DEAD, ALIVE!
HELL COULDN’T HOLD ME DOWN!
ON THE EDGE OF THE WORLD
GETTING LOST IN OBLIVION
TO THE DEVILS WHO TRIED TO KEEP
ME LIVING LIKE A PRISONER
COULDN’T CHAIN ME DOWN
COULDN’T CAGE ME IN
SO KEEP YOUR SAVIOR
GIVE ME BACK MY SINS
CAUSE IM STILL STANDING ON THE GROUND
BACK FROM THE DEAD, ALIVE!
HELL COULDN’T HOLD ME
BACK FROM THE OTHER SIDE
UP FROM THE DIRT I RISE
SAVE YOUR PRAYERS
DON’T BLESS MY BONES
ERASE MY NAME FROM MY HEADSTONE
BACK FROM THE DEAD, ALIVE
HELL COULDN’T HOLD ME DOWN!
BACK FROM THE DEAD, ALIVE
BACK FROM THE DEAD OTHER SIDE
IM BACK!!!!
IM BACK FROM THE DEAD, ALIVE!
HELL COULDN’T HOLD ME
BACK FROM THE OTHER SIDE
UP FROM THE DIRT I RISE
SAVE YOUR PRAYERS
DON’T BLESS MY BONES
ERASE MY NAME FROM MY HEADSTONE
BACK FROM THE DEAD, ALIVE!
HELL COULDN’T HOLD ME DOWN!
HELL COULDN’T HOLD ME DOWN!
HELL COULDN’T HOLD ME DOWN!
Halestorm, "Back From the Dead" Video
Meanwhile, Halestorm are set to return to the road. The band has booked a mix of headline shows, festival appearances and a co-headlining run with Evanescence scheduled through the end of 2021. See all of the band's dates and get scheduling information here.
