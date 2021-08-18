Halestorm Rise Again With Empowering New Song ‘Back From the Dead’

Halestorm are back with their first new music of 2021, announcing their presence with authority on the powerful new track "Back From the Dead." The song is the first release from their still-untitled forthcoming album that's expected to arrive in 2022.

The group just released the video for the new track, directed by Dustin Haney, the finds the band members managing to fight off impending death, emerging from body bags and gravesites looking a little worse for wear.

While the clip provides a more literal interpretation of the song's title, singer Lzzy Hale offers a deeper insight into exactly what the empowering track means to her.

“’Back From the Dead’ is about survival, not in a physical sense, even though I know we all have been touched by death especially these last few years,” said Hale. “This song is personal and written from a mental health perspective. I wanted to give myself and the world a hard rock song we could shout out loud as the gates opened again. I was on the edge of this world getting completely lost in oblivion, but even though it was the harder of two choices, I didn’t just let the darkness and depression in my mind dig me an early grave. I didn’t just sit and let it take me. I’ve erased my name from my headstone, so save your prayers, I’m back! I hope this song, as I pass it on to you, reminds YOU of your strength individually and that you are not alone.”

If you like what you hear, the song is available here via the platform of your choosing and you can check out the video and song lyrics below.

Halestorm, "Back From the Dead" Lyrics

I'M BACK FROM THE DEAD OUT OF THE BLACK

BREAKING FREE OF THE WASTELAND

OUT OF THE MUD

CRAWLING UP THROUGH THE QUICKSAND LEAVING THE DARK

COMING INTO THE LIGHT

DON’T LAY ME DOWN

SAVE YOUR LAST RITES

CAUSE IM STILL STANDING

ABOVE GROUND BACK FROM THE DEAD, ALIVE!

HELL COULDN’T HOLD ME

BACK FROM THE OTHER SIDE

UP FROM THE DIRT I RISE SAVE YOUR PRAYERS

DON’T BLESS MY BONES

ERASE MY NAME FROM MY HEADSTONE BACK FROM THE DEAD, ALIVE!

HELL COULDN’T HOLD ME DOWN! ON THE EDGE OF THE WORLD

GETTING LOST IN OBLIVION

TO THE DEVILS WHO TRIED TO KEEP

ME LIVING LIKE A PRISONER COULDN’T CHAIN ME DOWN

COULDN’T CAGE ME IN

SO KEEP YOUR SAVIOR

GIVE ME BACK MY SINS

CAUSE IM STILL STANDING ON THE GROUND BACK FROM THE DEAD, ALIVE!

HELL COULDN’T HOLD ME

BACK FROM THE OTHER SIDE

UP FROM THE DIRT I RISE SAVE YOUR PRAYERS

DON’T BLESS MY BONES

ERASE MY NAME FROM MY HEADSTONE BACK FROM THE DEAD, ALIVE

HELL COULDN’T HOLD ME DOWN! BACK FROM THE DEAD, ALIVE

BACK FROM THE DEAD OTHER SIDE

IM BACK!!!! IM BACK FROM THE DEAD, ALIVE!

HELL COULDN’T HOLD ME

BACK FROM THE OTHER SIDE

UP FROM THE DIRT I RISE SAVE YOUR PRAYERS

DON’T BLESS MY BONES

ERASE MY NAME FROM MY HEADSTONE

BACK FROM THE DEAD, ALIVE!

HELL COULDN’T HOLD ME DOWN!

HELL COULDN’T HOLD ME DOWN!

HELL COULDN’T HOLD ME DOWN!

Halestorm, "Back From the Dead" Video

Meanwhile, Halestorm are set to return to the road. The band has booked a mix of headline shows, festival appearances and a co-headlining run with Evanescence scheduled through the end of 2021. See all of the band's dates and get scheduling information here.

