Halestorm Announce 7-Month World Tour, Reveal New Album Details

Halestorm will waste no time supporting their upcoming sixth studio album, Everest, booking a seven month world tour that includes a lengthy run in the U.S. and Canada between July and October.

The band recently revealed the first single from their new album titled "Darkness Always Wins" and now we have the full details of their forthcoming release.

The album is titled Everest and it's currently on track for an Aug. 8 release date through Atlantic Records. The group worked with producer Dave Cobb on the set.

“Our album Everest is a story of our journey as a band, full of beautiful endings and new beginnings,” says Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale. “We weave a tangled web of melancholy, frustration, anger and the vast purgatory of love and love lost. It is a rollercoaster of epic musical detours, great songwriting and completely unhinged twists and turns. Everest is an auditory representation of the 4 pillars of Halestorm. Let us reintroduce ourselves and invite you into our world…if you dare.”

Check out the album artwork and track listing below and make sure to get in on the album pre-orders.

Halestorm, Everest Album Artwork + Track Listing

Fallen Star

Everest

Shiver

Like A Woman Can

Rain Your Blood On Me

Darkness Always Wins

Gather The Lambs

WATCH OUT!

Broken Doll

K-I-L-L-I-N-G

I Gave You Everything

How Will You Remember Me?

Halestorm Touring Everest

As stated, Halestorm have a heavy tour cycle ahead of them. The group's 2025 NEverest touring includes dates supporting Iron Maiden and Volbeat, while the band also has shows that feature Apocalyptica, Lindsey Stirling, Bloodywood and Kelsey Karter and the Heroines.

In addition, Halestorm will be one of the bands playing a set at the Ozzy Osbourne / Black Sabbath Back to the Beginning all-day concert on July 5 in Birmingham, England.

Along with the previously announced North American dates supporting Volbeat, the band just revealed a U.S. and Canada headline run featuring Lindsey Stirling and Apocalyptica. Tickets for the run will go on sale this Friday (May 2) at 10AM local time. Check out all the stops below and get ticketing information through the Halestorm website.

Halestorm 2025 Touring

May 15 - Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome To Rockville (festival date)

May 17 - Ocean City, Md. @ Boardwalk Rock (festival date)

European & U.K. Tour Dates



May 27-28 - Budapest @ Sportarena (supporting Iron Maiden)

May 31 - Prague, Czechia S Letany Airport (supporting Iron Maiden)

June 1 - Bratislava, Slovakia @ O’Nepelu Arena (supporting Iron Maiden)

June 3 - Leipzig, Saxony @ Felsenkeller Leipzig (headline date)

June 5 - Trondheim, Norway @ Trondheim Rocks (festival date)

June 7 - Stavanger, Norway @ Viking Stadium (supporting Iron Maiden)

June 9 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena (supporting Iron Maiden)

June 12-13 - Stockholm, Sweden @ 3Arena (supporting Iron Maiden)

June 16 - Helsinki, Finland @ Olympic Stadium (supporting Iron Maiden)

June 18 - Tallinn, Estonia @ Helitehas (headline date)

June 19 - Riga, Latvia @ Palladium Riga (headline date)

June 23 - Lille, France @ Aeronef (headline date)

June 25 - Dublin, Ireland @ Malahide Castle (supporting Iron Maiden)

June 28 - London, UK @ London Stadium (supporting Iron Maiden)

July 1 - Lausanne, Switzerland @ Les Docks (headline date)

July 2 - Eindhoven @ Effenaar (headline date)

July 5 - Birmingham, U.K. @ Villa Park (supporting Black Sabbath)

North American Dates

July 17 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena (supporting Volbeat)

July 19 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre (supporting Volbeat)

July 21 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre (supporting Volbeat)

July 22 - Ridgefield, Wash. @ Cascades Amphitheatre (supporting Volbeat)

July 24 - Wheatland, Calif. @ Kia Forum (supporting Volbeat)

July 26 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (supporting Volbeat)

July 28 - Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (supporting Volbeat)

July 29 - Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall (supporting Volbeat)

July 31 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP (supporting Volbeat)

Aug. 2 - Franklin, Tenn. @ FirstBank Amphitheater (supporting Volbeat)

Aug. 3 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (supporting Volbeat)

Aug. 4 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (supporting Volbeat)

Aug. 6 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion (supporting Volbeat)

Aug. 7 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live (supporting Volbeat)

Aug. 9 - Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (supporting Volbeat)

Aug. 10 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center (supporting Volbeat)

Aug. 12 - Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater (supporting Volbeat)

Aug. 13 - Gilford, N.H. @ Bank NH Pavilion (supporting Volbeat)

Aug. 14 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center (supporting Volbeat)

Aug. 16 - Hershey, Pa. @ GIANT Center (supporting Volbeat)

Aug. 17 - Cincinnati, Ohio 2 Riverbend Music Center (supporting Volbeat)

Aug. 19 - Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Center (supporting Volbeat)

Aug. 21 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center (supporting Volbeat)

Aug. 22 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre (supporting Volbeat)

Aug. 23 - Marshfield, Wis. @ Central Wisconsin State Fair (headline date)

Sept. 11 - Salem, Va. @ Salem Civic Center (co-bill w/ Lindsey Stirling, with Apocalyptica)

Sept. 12 - Cherokee, N.C. @ Harrah’s Cherokee (co-bill w/ Lindsey Stirling, with Apocalyptica)

Sept. 14 - Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater (co-bill w/ Lindsey Stirling, with Apocalyptica)

Sept. 16 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Upstate Medical University Arena at the Oncenter (co-bill w/ Lindsey Stirling, with Apocalyptica)

Sept. 18 - Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell (co-bill w/ Lindsey Stirling, with Apocalyptica)

Sept. 19 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage (co-bill w/ Lindsey Stirling, with Apocalyptica)

Sept. 21 - Madison, Wis. @ Breese Stevens Field (co-bill w/ Lindsey Stirling, with Apocalyptica)

Sept. 23 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater (co-bill w/ Lindsey Stirling, with Apocalyptica)

Sept. 24 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Alliant Energy PowerHouse (co-bill w/ Lindsey Stirling, with Apocalyptica)

Sept. 26 - Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island Amphitheater (co-bill w/ Lindsey Stirling, with Apocalyptica)

Sept. 27 - Duluth, Minn. @ AMSOIL Arena (co-bill w/ Lindsey Stirling, with Apocalyptica)

Sept. 29 - Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheater (co-bill w/ Lindsey Stirling, with Apocalyptica)

Oct. 1 - Sioux City, Iowa @ Tyson Events Center (co-bill w/ Lindsey Stirling, with Apocalyptica)

Oct. 2 - Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center (co-bill w/ Lindsey Stirling, with Apocalyptica)

Oct. 4 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre (co-bill w/ Lindsey Stirling, with Apocalyptica)

Oct. 5 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre (co-bill w/ Lindsey Stirling, with Apocalyptica)

Oct. 7 - Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome (co-bill w/ Lindsey Stirling, with Apocalyptica)

Oct. 8 - Penticton, British Columbia @ South Okanagan Events Centre (co-bill w/ Lindsey Stirling, with Apocalyptica)

Oct. 10 - Vancouver, British Columbis ! Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre (co-bill w/ Lindsey Stirling, with Apocalyptica)

Oct. 11 - Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena (co-bill w/ Lindsey Stirling, with Apocalyptica)

European & U.K. Dates

Oct. 22 - Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof (with Bloodywood)

Oct. 23 - Oberhausen, DE @ Turbinehalle 2 (with Bloodywood)

Oct. 25 - Hamburg, DE @ Inselpark Arena (with Bloodywood)

Oct. 27 - Stockholm SE @ Fållan (with Bloodywood)

Oct. 28 - Copenhagen, DK @ The Grey Hall (with Bloodywood)

Oct. 30 - Warsaw, PL @ COS Torwar (with Bloodywood)

Nov. 1 - Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle (with Bloodywood)

Nov. 3 - Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Velkỳ Sàl (with Bloodywood)

Nov. 5 - Vienna, AT @ Gasometer (with Bloodywood)

Nov. 6 - Budapest, HU @ Barba Negra (with Bloodywood)

Nov. 8 - Munich, DE @ Zenith (with Bloodywood)

Nov. 9 - Zurich, CH @ Komplex457 (with Bloodywood)

Nov. 11 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz (with Bloodywood)

Nov. 12 - Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz 1 (with Bloodywood)

Nov. 14 - Pamplona, ES @ Totem (with Bloodywood)

Nov. 15 - Madrid, ES @ La Riviera (with Bloodywood)

Nov. 17 - Paris, FR @ Olympia (with Bloodywood)

Nov. 18 - Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live (with Bloodywood)

Nov. 20 - Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena (with Bloodywood, Kelsy Karter & The Heroines)

Nov. 21 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro (with Bloodywood, Kelsy Karter & The Heroines)

Nov. 23 - Birmingham, UK @ bp pulse LIVE (with Bloodywood, Kelsy Karter & The Heroines)

Nov. 24 - Manchester, UK @ AO Arena (with Bloodywood, Kelsy Karter & The Heroines)

Nov. 26 - London, UK @ O2 Arena (with Bloodywood, Kelsy Karter & The Heroines)

