Halestorm are taking things in a darker, moodier direction for their first new song of 2025. The band has just released the new song "Darkness Always Wins," presumably the first single from their next studio album.

The song starts in a more scaled back manner with a piano-centric open offset with Lzzy Hale's more restrained and intimate vocal. It's a bit of a slow burn track, building in tension as it crescendos with Hale in full vocal becoming more defiant and an epic orchestral backing.

Hale says of the song, “‘Darkness Always Wins’ is not a song of hope, nor is it a song of despair. It is reality. History repeating. Evil prevails and the good depart first."

She cautions though, "We are not doomed as long as we persist and keep our fires burning. The war may not be won in this lifetime. But our mission is to pass the torch so that those who follow have a light to fight with.”

Take a listen to the song below.

Halestorm, "Darkness Always Wins"

Halestorm in 2025

While a new song has arrived, details of the band's next album are being held for the time being. The group will issue the album through Atlantic Records. As for "Darkness Always Wins," it pairs the band with producer Dave Cobb.

With a new album in the works, the group has started to map out their 2025 touring. That includes European dates supporting Iron Maiden, an appearance of the Ozzy and Black Sabbath "Back to the Beginning" tribute and a U.S. tour with Volbeat. Get dates, cities, venues and ticketing information through the Halestorm website.