The Relatable Reason Lzzy Hale Dumped Someone After a Tool Show

There are many relatable and justified reasons for dumping someone, and according to Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale, falling asleep during a Tool concert is absolutely one of them.

In a new interview with Guitar Player magazine (published on Jan. 3), Hale dives into 10 records that had a huge impact on her. Among them is Tool’s third studio LP, 2001’s Lateralus, as she explains: “My little bro, Arejay, was getting really good on the drums. He had learned Tool’s song ‘Schism’ from the radio, so I thought that I should get him the whole album for his birthday. We just devoured it. I ended up getting really into it myself. Listening to their music was just like watching a horror film.”

She continues by giving details on why one man’s simple but disastrous mistake during the band’s show cost him a relationship with her:

I had a shitty waitress job, and I got us tickets to see Tool at Hershey Park. I was so stoked. Then Arejay did something to piss off our parents, so they wouldn’t allow him to go. I thought, “Okay, this could be an opportunity to ask somebody out on a date, which I did. I asked this guy Nate, and he said yes.” I was like, “Sweet!” We didn’t have great seats, but it didn’t matter — the show was amazing. I was singing every world [sic]. Halfway through, I looked at my date and saw that he had fallen asleep — total deal-breaker for me. So, in a weird way, Tool’s 'Lateralus' was a life-changer. My brother still teases me about it: “I wouldn’t have fallen asleep.”

READ MORE: 31 Essential Rock + Metal Albums Turning 10 in 2025

Granted, many people are less than enthusiastic about the metal quartet, but just as many – if not more – are Tool fanatics who’d be just as upset about the situation. Either way, it’s rude enough to fall asleep during a concert or fall asleep during a date, so the combination of the two is, well, doubly rude, right?

Do YOU agree with Hale’s decision, though, or would you have given her date another chance? Let us know!

Speaking of Halestorm, and per Metal Hammer, the group is currently working on their follow-up to 2022’s Back from the Dead as they prepare to support Iron Maiden during their 2025 “Run for Your Lives” world tour.

As for Tool, their two-part opus “Wings for Marie” (from 2006’s 10,000 Days) recently made our list of the best “epic” song by 11 big prog metal bands!