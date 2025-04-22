Here Are the Lyrics to Halestorm’s ‘Darkness Always Wins’
Welcome back Halestorm, who just released the new song "Darkness Always Wins" and we've got the lyrics for you.
The track shows a darker and more intimate side to the band as Lzzy Hale leads the slow-burning track from the opening piano keys into a full on orchestral anthem.
Hale says of the song, “‘Darkness Always Wins’ is not a song of hope, nor is it a song of despair. It is reality. History repeating. Evil prevails and the good depart first."
She cautions though, "We are not doomed as long as we persist and keep our fires burning. The war may not be won in this lifetime. But our mission is to pass the torch so that those who follow have a light to fight with.”
What Are the Lyrics to Halestorm's "Darkness Always Wins"?
The new song "Darkness Always Wins" found the band collaborating with producer Dave Cobb on the song. The track is the first to arrive from what is expected to be the band's sixth studio album, though details on the upcoming release are being held for now.
As for the lyrics to "Darkness Always Wins," Halestorm have provided them and they can be seen below.
Halestorm, "Darkness Always Wins" Lyrics
NOW, THE WORLD IS STILL
IT’S JUST ME SPINNING OUT
TRAPPED INSIDE MY HEAD
FEELING NUMB
AND THERE’S NO SONG TO SING
TO SAVE ME FROM MYSELF
I’M FADING INTO BLACK
WE’RE ALL FIGHTERS
HOLDING UP OUR LIGHTERS
CHASING OFF THE MONSTERS
DROWNING IN OUR SINS
WITH EVERY LAST BREATHE
TRY TO STOP THE SUNSET
RUNNING WITH THE SHADOWS
DARKNESS ALWAYS WINS
I make the same mistakes and I cant change my ways
Its how Ive always been
Its in my bones, a heart of stone
And then the cold comes creepin in
I'm fading into black
WE’RE ALL FIGHTERS
HOLDING UP OUR LIGHTERS
CHASING OFF THE MONSTERS
DROWNING IN OUR SINS
WITH EVERY LAST BREATHE
TRY TO STOP THE SUNSET
RUNNING WITH THE SHADOWS
DARKNESS ALWAYS WINS
Darkness Always Wins
Darkness Always Wins
YEOW!
AH AH AH AH AH
AH AH AH AH AH
AH AH AH AH AH AH AH AH AH
AH AH AH AH AH
AH AH AH AH AH
AH AH AH AH AH AH AH AH AH
WE’RE ALL FIGHTERS
HOLDING UP OUR LIGHTERS
CHASING OFF THE MONSTERS
DROWNING IN OUR SINS
WITH EVERY LAST BREATHE
TRY TO STOP THE SUNSET
RUNNING WITH THE SHADOWS
DARKNESS ALWAYS WINS
WE’RE ALL FIGHTERS
HOLDING UP OUR LIGHTERS
CHASING OFF THE MONSTERS
DROWNING IN OUR SINS
WITH EVERY LAST BREATHE
TRY TO STOP THE SUNSET
RUNNING WITH THE SHADOWS
DARKNESS ALWAYS WINS
DARKNESS ALWAYS WINS
While a new song has arrived, details of the band's next album are being held for the time being. The group will issue the album through Atlantic Records. As for "Darkness Always Wins," it pairs the band with producer Dave Cobb.
With a new album in the works, the group has started to map out their 2025 touring. That includes European dates supporting Iron Maiden, an appearance of the Ozzy and Black Sabbath "Back to the Beginning" tribute and a U.S. tour with Volbeat. Get dates, cities, venues and ticketing information through the Halestorm website.
