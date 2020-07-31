Halestorm have just announced the Reimagined EP — a collection of past songs with a new twist as well as one cover selection. The first single to be shared is a new version of "Break In," which features a guest appearance from Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee.

On this reimagined track, not a whole lot has changed from the original version, which first appeared on 2012's The Strange Case Of... At its core, "Break In" remains a stirring, piano-driven ballad, only now it features two of the most powerful and dominant voices in rock instead of just one.

For Halestorm and Evanescence fans alike, this official duet has been a long time coming. On the "Carnival of Madness" tour in 2012, Lee often joined Halestorm onstage to sing "Break In" with Lzzy Hale. The two jaw-dropping voices united in a collaborative online performance of the song earlier this year on Hale's interview series to benefit out-of-work road crew members.

"Over the last decade, we've been putting out cover EPs in between every original album cycle just for fun ... But this time around we decided to shake it up! For our Reimagined EP, we committed to only one cover but filled the rest with reimagined versions of Halestorm songs," said Hale of the forthcoming release.

"It was such a blast to remake some of our favorite originals," she enthused, adding, "One of the standout moments on this EP is a duet of our song 'Break In' featuring the amazingly incomparable Amy Lee. Produced by Nick Rasculinecz, we recorded this duet pre-COVID-19, together in the same room, live, as a full performance from beginning to end. Amy brought new meaning to this song, turning what was once just a love song into a statement of unity and support for each other. I hope you find something in Reimagined that brings you joy and hope in these crazy times we live in!"

Reimagined, out Aug. 14, is a six-track EP, which also features a cover of Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You." View the album art and complete track listing below and head here to pre-order your copy.

Halestorm, "Break In" Feat. Evanescence's Amy Lee

Halestorm Reimagined EP Artwork + Track Listing

Atlantic

01. "I Get Off"

02. "Miss The Misery"

03. "I Am The Fire"

04. "Break In" (featuring Amy Lee)

05. "I Will Always Love You" (Whitney Houston cover)

06. "Mz. Hyde"