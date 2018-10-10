Halestorm have just unleashed a new video for their single "Do Not Disturb" with a definite horror theme, just in time for Halloween.

The clip, directed by Roboshobo, has a bit of a Rocky Horror Picture Show set up, with a young couple stuck in the middle of nowhere and having to rely on the inhabitants of a nearby establishment for shelter. Lzzy Hale plays host to the newcomers, while the other band members are also peculiar residents of the establishment who may have dastardly intentions for the couple. How will it all play out? Watch the video above.

Hale says of the video, "You asked for it... So we are pleased to present our video for one of our favorite tracks off our album Vicious, 'Do Not Disturb.' This song is based off a true story of mine about a very fun night I had overseas that all started with the pick-up line 'I think we should make out.' And since it's October... the boys and I decided to spooky up the story with a few, ahem ... minor exaggerations."

Halestorm are currently in the midst of a tour overseas in Europe, with their next show coming Thursday in Hamburg, Germany. A North American trek will follow, starting Nov. 16 in Norfolk, Va. See all of their scheduled stops here.

