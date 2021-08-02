Halestorm Inducted Into Central Pennsylvania Hall of Fame

Congrats are in order for Halestorm, who were officially inducted into the Central Pennsylvania Hall of Fame on Friday (July 30) during their appearance at The York Fair in York, Pennsylvania.

The organization's founder Brandon Valentine was invited onstage for the presentation just ahead of their encore. He read the inscription on the plaque that was presented to the band, which got its start in Pennsylvania.

Valentine read, "Hailing from Red Lion, Pennsylvania, siblings Lzzy and Arejay Hale have been actively writing and performing original music since 1997. After adding guitarist Joe Hottinger and bassist Josh Smith, Halestorm was signed to Atlantic Records in 2005. The band released their first album in 2009 and won a Grammy in 2013 for their performance of 'Love Bites (So Do I).'"

He continued, "Halestorm are known for their near non-stop touring performing as many as 250 shows a year. They've left an indelible imprint on the music scene of Central Pennsylvania and the rock genre worldwide."

The band and Valentine then raised their red solo cups skyward joining the audience in toast.

"This means so much more because it's all of our people," stated Lzzy Hale with her acceptance. "We're all in this together and it takes a village to break a band. We were 13 and 10 when we started Halestorm and there were so many bars in this area and so many venues and mall venues, weird [venues], we played a funeral once that was not our own, we didn't know, but there are a lot of people here in the house tonight that elevated us to do what we do."

Earlier in the evening, Lzzy Hale joined another act with Pennsylvania ties, Small Town Titans. The vocalist lent her powerful vocals on a duet of Temple of the Dog's "Hunger Strike" with the band's Phil Freeman letting loose with the other lead vocal. Watch that performance below.

Halestorm Inducted Into the Central Pennsylvania Hall of Fame

Lzzy Hale + Small Town Titans Cover "Hunger Strike" (Temple of the Dog Cover)