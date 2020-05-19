Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Fronts All-Star Virtual Thin Lizzy Cover

In recent months, rockers have been enjoying the possibilities of collaborating via virtual sessions, and that has continued with guitarist Phil Demmel gathering an all-star group to take on one of his favorite songs, Thin Lizzy's "Bad Reputation." And who better to sing Lizzy than Lzzy ... Hale, that is.

Demmel's collective for the first in his series of "Collab-a-Jams" includes his onetime Machine Head bandmate and drummer Dave McClain, Judas Priest guitar shredder Richie Faulkner, Alice in Chains bass god Mike Inez and the power vocals of Halestorm's Lzzy Hale. "Bad Reputation" comes from the 1977 Thin Lizzy album of the same name.

Demmel reveals the idea to start a series of virtual jams began after he took part in a previous one performing "No Excuses." He added that more "Collab-a-Jams" will be coming in future weeks as well as a guest-oriented guitar breakdown, a play-through show and more.

After exiting Machine Head, Demmel has kept active, first reuniting with his onetime band Vio-Lence, then starting a variety of other projects. He's using the moniker Echoes of Reckoning for his solo works, but he's also been writing with his wife Marta from Bleeding Through and is part of the BPMD supergroup with Overkill's Bobby Blitz and Metal Allegiance pals Mike Portnoy and Mark Menghi.

